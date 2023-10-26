Ex-Aberdeen ‘gangster’ puts crime and drugs behind him to make boxing debut at 63

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ex-Aberdeen ‘gangster’ puts crime and drugs behind him to make boxing debut at 63

George Taylor moved to Aberdeen in the 90s when he was a drugs debt collector and was once known as the city's 'most wanted' man.

By Louise Glen
George Taylor is planning on taking on a white collar boxing match at the Beach Ballroom. George is pictured in his boxing gloves.
George Taylor, 63, will be the oldest White Collar boxer in the UK when he goes into the ring on November 11. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He was once a ‘notorious’ debt collector during an ‘explosion’ in the drugs trade in Aberdeen, now George Taylor has put a life of crime behind him to focus on boxing.

The 63-year-old from Aberdeen wants to stop the revolving door of prison for those with addictions.

George says that after many years in and out of the prison system he wants to help others to turn their lives around.

While he is in the process of setting up a new Community Interest Company, Turn Lives Around, he is taking on the biggest fight of his life.

George, who served seven years of a nine-year prison sentence ending in 2017, wants others who have addictions or are struggling to focus in life to come to him.

Taking to the ring for the first time in Aberdeen

After being chosen from 400 applicants for the event, he said he would prove that people can achieve anything they want by stepping into the boxing ring for the first time.

Promising to give his fans a “show to remember”, George – who is originally from Birmingham – says he will be a mixture of Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson and Sugar Ray Leonard.

George Taylor who is taking part in a white collar boxing match in the Beach Ballroom.
George Taylor was criminal before he turned his life around. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He said: “I will be taking to the ring one month before my birthday, in an ultra white collar boxing match at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen.

“I am going into the ring for bouts that are of three rounds. I will deliver something that has never been done before due to my age, and the fact I am a novice boxer.”

George has been training for the event with Assassin Gym in Bridge of Don, a feat that he says is “incredible” considering where he has been in his life.

He explained: “I was born into a very loving family in Birmingham. My parents met in England but both came to the UK from the West Indies in the Windrush. My mum also adopted children as well, as does my brother. We were a big family.

‘I wish I had never taken drugs’

“My parents have had five boys and one girl, and I had a twin.”

George’s twin brother died of Aids at the age of 34.

“My family was supportive, but I got onto the wrong track and while I was never addicted to illegal drugs – I have used them in my life.

“Drugs change people, I turned to crack at one time and I didn’t see my family. I wish I had never taken drugs.

“I don’t think it is too much to say that I was notorious.

“I came to Aberdeen after a call for a ‘solider’ to collect debts in the city. At that time in the 90s there was an explosion of dealers in Aberdeen.

“The area was swimming in cash because of the oil industry and there was a huge drug problem. People were spending extraordinary amounts of money.

“I was asked to come up and collect drug debt. I thought I was such a hard man, I put out a call for anyone with a problem to come and see me. I told them I would be unarmed.

“I survived, but you should see the scars on me.”

After hearing himself described by police as “Aberdeen’s Most Wanted”, he said he was “notorious” as a hard criminal who got the job done.

George Taylor has set up a community interest company Turn Lives Around. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He said he was infamous from Sussex to Shetland as a “gangster”.

In 2000, he admitted a charge of intent to supply and was sentenced to two sentences to run concurrently for nine years in jail.

He said: “At the age of 50 I found myself in prison spending a long time in jail. I was in jail for seven years. I decided that it was the end of the life I had been leading, it was not making anyone proud of me.”

Prison is an ‘ever-revolving door’

In prison, he spent his life in the library and encouraging others.

He said: “Everyone comes in thinking that they will leave crime behind. But because I was in for such a long time, I would see people come and go, on an ever revolving door.

“I saw people with aspirations and dreams to change and build their lives, and when they went back out the prison door those aspirations went with them.

“I knew by the grace of God that I was able to help people turn a negative into a positive.

Having been encouraged to take up boxing by his dad as a young teen, he decided to find out if it was something he could do in his 60s.

That is when the team at Assassins Health and Fitness Village asked if he was interested in training for the ultra white-collar boxing event in Aberdeen.

George said: “It is hard work – but we have one life and I want to lead by example that life is for living. ”

When he left prison after seven years he had one set of clothes and another man’s shoes.

“The future is not certain,” he said, “But we must make the most of it.”

The ultra white collar boxing event in the Beach Ballroom takes place on November 11, from 3.30pm onwards, it is already sold out.

Aberdeen Sports Awards are BACK – and here’s how to nominate your Granite City sporting heroes

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Romario Simpson, who plays Davis Lindo, and Hannah Donaldson, who plays Bart Bartlett, filming at Aberdeen Harbour for the new season of Granite Harbour.
Filming for season two of Granite Harbour begins in Aberdeen
Rubbish bags lined up at Aberdeen beach.
Aberdeen dad urges people to join city's 'biggest ever' litter pick at beach this…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Violent and controlling Aberdeen boyfriend jailed over sickening campaign of domestic abuse
Glory Valthaty-Roberts and family
'The school is in shock': Kaimhill headteacher pays tribute to 'much-loved' Joshua who died…
Crathes Castle
Halloween horror tour: Most haunted locations in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire revealed
An away fan spits at the TV camera during the match between Aberdeen and PAOK. Image: Scottish Football Away Days/TNT Sports.
Police intervene on Belmont Street and disgust as away fans spit at TV cameras:…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Forensics investigators at the scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook Picture shows; Forensics investigators at the scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man who raped complete stranger in her own home facing long jail sentence
The School Streets initiative aims to increase the number of children walking to and from school. Image: Chris Sumner.
Roads could be closed around Aberdeen schools at bell time
Robert Gordon University bootcamps are helping to create student entrepreneurs.
Creating a new generation of north and north-east entrepreneurs
Were the pair of us left disappointed after our trip to M&S café? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
M&S café in Aberdeen: Menu items to try (and avoid) when fizz is served…