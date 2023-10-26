Inverness law firm Macandrew and Jenkins acquired

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness law firm Macandrew and Jenkins acquired

The solicitors said the last decade has been one of the most significant periods in its history with a series of mergers and acquisitions.

By Alex Banks
Jonathan and James Wotherspoon from Macandrew and Jenkins, WJM Head of Inverness office Angus Macleod and managing oartner Rod MacLean. Image: tigerbond

A Scottish solicitors has announced the acquisition of an 150-year-old Inverness law firm.

Wright, Johnston and Mackenzie LLP (WJM) had added Macandrew and Jenkins to its ranks.

The firm has a network of five Scottish offices, including Inverness, and says the move will strengthen the firm’s services.

Macandrew and Jenkins specialises in rural and estate work, wills, trusts and executries, and residential and commercial property.

Macandrew and Jenkins has ‘sterling reputation’

WJM said family firm Macandrew and Jenkins has deep roots in the community and will help clients in the Highlands and Islands.

WJM managing partner Fraser Gillies is looking forward to working with a “sterling reputation”.

He said: “This is an exciting moment which enhances our service offering for clients across the Highlands and Islands and Moray.

“Particularly in areas such as property and private client work.

“Macandrew and Jenkins has a sterling reputation and has cultivated a loyal client base through its client-centric approach.

“It perfectly complements our ethos here at WJM. We look forward to working with our new colleagues.”

WJM also recently announced it is combining with Irwin Mitchell. Irwin Mitchell group chief operating officer Craig Marshall and Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie managing partner Fraser Gillies. Image: tigerbond

WJM said the last decade has been one of the most significant periods in its history with a series of mergers and acquisitions.

This includes two in Inverness – a merger with MacArthur and Co seven years ago and the acquisition of Calum I Duncan Corporate Lawyers in 2019.

Macandrew and Jenkins managing partner James Wotherspoon said: “We take great pride in offering an excellent personal service and these are values which are wholly shared by WJM.

“We will continue to provide this as partners in WJM, while expanding the range of services which we can provide.”

The Inverness firm will merge with WJM at the beginning of next week and will move from its Drummond Street offices to Beechwood Business Park North.

WJM also has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dunblane, Dunfermline and Inverness.

Conversation