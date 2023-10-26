Inverness law firm Macandrew and Jenkins acquired

A Scottish solicitors has announced the acquisition of an 150-year-old Inverness law firm.

Wright, Johnston and Mackenzie LLP (WJM) had added Macandrew and Jenkins to its ranks.

The firm has a network of five Scottish offices, including Inverness, and says the move will strengthen the firm’s services.

Macandrew and Jenkins specialises in rural and estate work, wills, trusts and executries, and residential and commercial property.

Macandrew and Jenkins has ‘sterling reputation’

WJM said family firm Macandrew and Jenkins has deep roots in the community and will help clients in the Highlands and Islands.

WJM managing partner Fraser Gillies is looking forward to working with a “sterling reputation”.

He said: “This is an exciting moment which enhances our service offering for clients across the Highlands and Islands and Moray.

“Particularly in areas such as property and private client work.

“Macandrew and Jenkins has a sterling reputation and has cultivated a loyal client base through its client-centric approach.

“It perfectly complements our ethos here at WJM. We look forward to working with our new colleagues.”

WJM said the last decade has been one of the most significant periods in its history with a series of mergers and acquisitions.

This includes two in Inverness – a merger with MacArthur and Co seven years ago and the acquisition of Calum I Duncan Corporate Lawyers in 2019.

Macandrew and Jenkins managing partner James Wotherspoon said: “We take great pride in offering an excellent personal service and these are values which are wholly shared by WJM.

“We will continue to provide this as partners in WJM, while expanding the range of services which we can provide.”

The Inverness firm will merge with WJM at the beginning of next week and will move from its Drummond Street offices to Beechwood Business Park North.

WJM also has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dunblane, Dunfermline and Inverness.