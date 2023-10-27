Halloween horror tour: Most haunted locations in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire revealed

As we close in on October 31 and Halloween the Press & Journal has assembled the definitive list of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s most haunted locations.

To protect our readers, we have listed some of the spookiest haunts so you know where to avoid as supernatural activity is at its peak.

Or perhaps more daring readers would wish to seek out the most chilling spots ahead as the witching hour draws near.

Whatever you plan to do in this spooky season, our list will give you a definitive guide to all things ghosts, demons and ghouls – courtesy of the Paranormal Database.

Aberdeen – Arts Centre

Based on King Street, the community hub venue is said to be haunted by a maid who still loiters around the old top floor of the old building and along its corridors, while a floating face haunts the Green Room.

The database also says that an Aberdeen-based ghost hunters group investigated the site and recorded electrical interference and EVP.

Aberdeen – Mastrick Church

Steer clear of the Mastrick church yard as a dead earth hound has been alleged to have been dug up there according to the database.

Earth hounds are said to be the size of a rat, but with a dog-like head and feet of a mole. They live in churchyards and eat the recently buried.

Aberdeen – Old Fire Station

The old fire station on King Street, now student flats, is said to house a silhouetted figure.

A student recalled one time where it walked towards him as he showered.

It is said that several fire fighters, which used to be based there – had encountered a figure in Victorian clothing, said to be a man who died while saving a child, but still haunts the new accommodation site.

Aberdeen – White Dove Hotel

Now no longer standing, the old White Dove Hotel in Aberdeen used to be a hotbed of paranormal activity.

A young Indian girl is said to have manifested and stood by a guest dying of fever in the hotel – the nurse who saw the ghost said it had terrible injuries on the neck, so severe that it caused the nurse to faint.

When the nurse came to, the strange little girl had gone and the patient passed away.

Aberdeen – His Majesty’s Theatre

Standing proudly over Union Terrace, His Majesty’s Theatre on Rosemount Viaduct is actually said to play host to strange noises during the night.

A former stagehand who is said to have lost his head in an accident at the theatre prior to the Second World War, after disappearing after in the 80’s.

However, when renovation on the site started, contractors allegedly reported the sound of someone in high heels walking around empty halls of the theatre.

Banchory – Crathes Castle

North of Banchory, Crathes Castle plays host to more supernatural activity.

Bertha, said to be a resident of the castle, died after being poisoned by her lover’s mother, not impressed with her son’s choice of wife.

Bertha got her revenge; she reportedly appeared post-mortem and scared her murderer to death. Bertha is now said to return to the scene of the crime once a year, though no one knows the exact date.

Braemar – Braemar Castle

Based on Old Military road in the village of Braemar, the castle is another haunted site.

According to legends, a wife once woke up to finding her new husband gone, this woman then leapt off the battlements to her death – unfortunately, her husband had only gone hunting without informing her.

Passers by now allege that she appears in ghostly form to others, not wanting them to make the same mistake.

Fyvie – Fyvie Castle

Fyvie Castle supposedly houses several ghosts in this North-Westerly Aberdeenshire village.

One of them, the ghost of Andrew Lammie, can be heard blowing a single long note on his instrument at the haunted grounds

Another spirit, a green lady also has the same responsibility, though she is seen and not heard – drifting down the hallowed corridors.