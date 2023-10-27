Halloween horror tour: Most haunted locations in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Halloween horror tour: Most haunted locations in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire revealed

Find out the scariest locations in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire that are packed with demons, ghosts and ghouls.

By Graham Fleming
Crathes Castle
Would you brave any of these terrifying locations on the list?

As we close in on October 31 and Halloween the Press & Journal has assembled the definitive list of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s most haunted locations.

To protect our readers, we have listed some of the spookiest haunts so you know where to avoid as supernatural activity is at its peak.

Or perhaps more daring readers would wish to seek out the most chilling spots ahead as the witching hour draws near.

Whatever you plan to do in this spooky season, our list will give you a definitive guide to all things ghosts, demons and ghouls – courtesy of the Paranormal Database.

Aberdeen – Arts Centre

Based on King Street, the community hub venue is said to be haunted by a maid who still loiters around the old top floor of the old building and along its corridors, while a floating face haunts the Green Room.

The database also says that an Aberdeen-based ghost hunters group investigated the site and recorded electrical interference and EVP.

Exterior of the Arts Centre in Aberdeen.
Have you seen any haunted activity at Aberdeen Arts Centre?

Aberdeen – Mastrick Church

Steer clear of the Mastrick church yard as a dead earth hound has been alleged to have been dug up there according to the database.

Earth hounds are said to be the size of a rat, but with a dog-like head and feet of a mole. They live in churchyards and eat the recently buried.

Mastrick Church, one of Aberdeen's most haunted locations.
An undead beast is said to have been dug up at the church grounds.

Aberdeen – Old Fire Station

The old fire station on King Street, now student flats, is said to house a silhouetted figure.

A student recalled one time where it walked towards him as he showered.

It is said that several fire fighters, which used to be based there – had encountered a figure in Victorian clothing, said to be a man who died while saving a child, but still haunts the new accommodation site.

Old Fire Station in Aberdeen
Students have reported sightings of ghosts in the accommodation on King Street.

Aberdeen – White Dove Hotel

Now no longer standing, the old White Dove Hotel in Aberdeen used to be a hotbed of paranormal activity.

A young Indian girl is said to have manifested and stood by a guest dying of fever in the hotel – the nurse who saw the ghost said it had terrible injuries on the neck, so severe that it caused the nurse to faint.

When the nurse came to, the strange little girl had gone and the patient passed away.

Aberdeen – His Majesty’s Theatre

Standing proudly over Union Terrace, His Majesty’s Theatre on Rosemount Viaduct is actually said to play host to strange noises during the night.

A former stagehand who is said to have lost his head in an accident at the theatre prior to the Second World War, after disappearing after in the 80’s.

However, when renovation on the site started, contractors allegedly reported the sound of someone in high heels walking around empty halls of the theatre.

His Majesty's Theatre on Rosemount Viaduct, one of Aberdeen's most haunted locations.
An actor from the past is said to roam the halls of His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

Banchory – Crathes Castle

North of Banchory, Crathes Castle plays host to more supernatural activity.

Bertha, said to be a resident of the castle, died after being poisoned by her lover’s mother, not impressed with her son’s choice of wife.

Bertha got her revenge; she reportedly appeared post-mortem and scared her murderer to death. Bertha is now said to return to the scene of the crime once a year, though no one knows the exact date.

Crathes Castle
Bertha is said to warn others not to make the same mistake as she did behind these walls.

Braemar – Braemar Castle

Based on Old Military road in the village of Braemar, the castle is another haunted site.

According to legends, a wife once woke up to finding her new husband gone, this woman then leapt off the battlements to her death – unfortunately, her husband had only gone hunting without informing her.

Passers by now allege that she appears in ghostly form to others, not wanting them to make the same mistake.

Fyvie – Fyvie Castle

Fyvie Castle supposedly houses several ghosts in this North-Westerly Aberdeenshire village.

One of them, the ghost of Andrew Lammie, can be heard blowing a single long note on his instrument at the haunted grounds

Another spirit, a green lady also has the same responsibility, though she is seen and not heard – drifting down the hallowed corridors.

Fyvie Castle, a haunted location in Aberdeenshire
Are you brave enough to visit Fyvie Castle at night?

