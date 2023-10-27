‘The school is in shock’: Kaimhill headteacher pays tribute to ‘much-loved’ Joshua who died in Mumbai fire

An Aberdeen school has paid tribute to one of its “much-loved” pupils after he died in a fire in Mumbai.

Eight-year-old Joshua Roberts and his mum, Dr Glory Valthaty-Roberts, were visiting family in Kandivli when tragedy struck.

At about 11.15am on Monday, a fire broke out on the first floor of the Veena Santoor building where the family were residing.

The mother and son both died of their injuries, while three other people were taken to hospital.

School pays tribute

The Roberts family lived in the Garthdee area where Joshua was a pupil at Kaimhill Primary School.

Headteacher Susie Webster said the whole school was shocked to hear the news about one of their “much-loved” pupils.

She told the BBC: “It is with deepest sadness that Kaimhill School and wider community have received the shocking news of the death of Joshua and his mum, Glory.

“Joshua joined us at Kaimhill Nursery in September 2020, quickly becoming a much-loved member of his class, and well-liked across the school by all staff and pupils.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very difficult time. We also think about Joshua’s classmates as they return to school on Monday and assure our wider community of ongoing support.”

It is understood the family have lived in Aberdeen for a number of years and are attendees at Holburn Gospel Hall.

Glory previously worked as an anesthetist, completing her training at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary before leaving in 2018.

Neighbours have also shared their shock at the tragic news, and said they had last seen the family about a week ago before they flew out to India.

Glory’s husband Noel Roberts and daughter Faith joined them to visit her ill mother.

Aberdeen family caught in Mumbai fire

Relatives told local media in Mumbai that this was the first time in years the family had made the journey from Scotland.

At the time of the incident, they were staying on the fourth floor of the apartment block along with Glory’s parents and two people who work for them.

The apartment is owned by her brother, and former IPL cricketer, Paul Chandrashekar Valthaty.

Noel’s cousin, Gladsten Behra, told a reporter that Glory and her children had decided to run down the stairs to try and escape the fire but they were “found unconscious” by the rescue team.

The fire did not spread past the first floor.

Officials from Mumbai Fire Brigade have told the press the blaze broke out in a kitchen but the cause is yet to be established.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are providing consular assistance to the family of two British nationals who have died in Mumbai.”