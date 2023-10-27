‘The school is in shock’: Kaimhill headteacher pays tribute to ‘much-loved’ Joshua who died in Mumbai fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘The school is in shock’: Kaimhill headteacher pays tribute to ‘much-loved’ Joshua who died in Mumbai fire

Eight-year-old Joshua Roberts and his mum, Glory, died while on a trip to visit family in India.

By Ellie Milne
Glory Valthaty-Roberts and family
Glory Valthaty-Roberts and eight-year-old Joshua, pictured in 2020, were visiting Mumbai with family. Image: Facebook.

An Aberdeen school has paid tribute to one of its “much-loved” pupils after he died in a fire in Mumbai.

Eight-year-old Joshua Roberts and his mum, Dr Glory Valthaty-Roberts, were visiting family in Kandivli when tragedy struck.

At about 11.15am on Monday, a fire broke out on the first floor of the Veena Santoor building where the family were residing.

The mother and son both died of their injuries, while three other people were taken to hospital.

School pays tribute

The Roberts family lived in the Garthdee area where Joshua was a pupil at Kaimhill Primary School.

Headteacher Susie Webster said the whole school was shocked to hear the news about one of their “much-loved” pupils.

Dr Glory Valthaty and her family.
Dr Glory Valthaty-Roberts and her son died on Monday morning in Mumbai, India. Image: Facebook.

She told the BBC: “It is with deepest sadness that Kaimhill School and wider community have received the shocking news of the death of Joshua and his mum, Glory.

“Joshua joined us at Kaimhill Nursery in September 2020, quickly becoming a much-loved member of his class, and well-liked across the school by all staff and pupils.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very difficult time. We also think about Joshua’s classmates as they return to school on Monday and assure our wider community of ongoing support.”

It is understood the family have lived in Aberdeen for a number of years and are attendees at Holburn Gospel Hall.

Glory previously worked as an anesthetist, completing her training at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary before leaving in 2018.

Locater of Kaimhill School in Aberdeen
Joshua attended Kaimhill Nursery and School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Neighbours have also shared their shock at the tragic news, and said they had last seen the family about a week ago before they flew out to India.

Glory’s husband Noel Roberts and daughter Faith joined them to visit her ill mother.

Aberdeen family caught in Mumbai fire

Relatives told local media in Mumbai that this was the first time in years the family had made the journey from Scotland.

At the time of the incident, they were staying on the fourth floor of the apartment block along with Glory’s parents and two people who work for them.

The apartment is owned by her brother, and former IPL cricketer, Paul Chandrashekar Valthaty.

View of the fire-ravaged Veena Santoor building in Mumbai, where Glory Valthaty and Joshua Roberts died.
The residential apartment block in Mumbai. Image: Anurag Ahire.

Noel’s cousin, Gladsten Behra, told a reporter that Glory and her children had decided to run down the stairs to try and escape the fire but they were “found unconscious” by the rescue team.

The fire did not spread past the first floor.

Officials from Mumbai Fire Brigade have told the press the blaze broke out in a kitchen but the cause is yet to be established.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are providing consular assistance to the family of two British nationals who have died in Mumbai.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Romario Simpson, who plays Davis Lindo, and Hannah Donaldson, who plays Bart Bartlett, filming at Aberdeen Harbour for the new season of Granite Harbour.
Filming for season two of Granite Harbour begins in Aberdeen
Rubbish bags lined up at Aberdeen beach.
Aberdeen dad urges people to join city's 'biggest ever' litter pick at beach this…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Violent and controlling Aberdeen boyfriend jailed over sickening campaign of domestic abuse
Crathes Castle
Halloween horror tour: Most haunted locations in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire revealed
An away fan spits at the TV camera during the match between Aberdeen and PAOK. Image: Scottish Football Away Days/TNT Sports.
Police intervene on Belmont Street and disgust as away fans spit at TV cameras:…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Forensics investigators at the scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook Picture shows; Forensics investigators at the scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man who raped complete stranger in her own home facing long jail sentence
The School Streets initiative aims to increase the number of children walking to and from school. Image: Chris Sumner.
Roads could be closed around Aberdeen schools at bell time
Robert Gordon University bootcamps are helping to create student entrepreneurs.
Creating a new generation of north and north-east entrepreneurs
Were the pair of us left disappointed after our trip to M&S café? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
M&S café in Aberdeen: Menu items to try (and avoid) when fizz is served…
The River Dee during Storm Babet.
Aberdeenshire set for another weekend of heavy rain as yellow warning EXTENDED to Monday

Conversation