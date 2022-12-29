The best 15 shows heading for His Majesty’s Theatre in 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The curtain is about to go up on a glittering year of theatre in Aberdeen with West End shows and major hits heading for the Granite City.

The coming 12 months at His Majesty’s Theatre will see a bumper crop of returning favourites, such as Jersey Boys, Rock Of Ages, and Shrek as well as stunning productions from Scottish Ballet and Scottish Opera.

Also in the mix are some shows making their debut in the north-east – and are bound to create a buzz of excitement and glamour.

We’ve had a look ahead and here is our choice of 15 productions you definitely don’t want to miss at HMT in 2023.

Death Drop: Back In The Habit (January 23 to 28)

Death Drop: Back In The Habit is an all-drag killer comedy about a group of fabulous nuns trapped in their convent with a serial killer. A follow-up to the five-star West End hit this fabulous show stars some of the top drag artists in the UK, including Chery Hole, Victoria Scone, Kitty Scott-Clause and RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar Jujubee.

The Girl From The North Country (February 21 to 25)

Bob Dylan’s legendary songs are reimagined to provide the soundtrack for this stunning West End and Broadway smash, which is coming to Aberdeen as part of its first UK tour. The double Olivier and Tony Award-winning show is set in a time-weathered guest house in the heartland of America in 1934, as a group of wayward souls cross paths.

Roald Dahl’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory (March 15 to 25)

You are invited into a world of pure imagination as this stunning production arrives at His Majesty’s on its first UK tour. It is a dazzling West End and Broadway musical that follows Charlie Bucket as he finds a golden ticket to take him on a tour of Willie Wonka’s marvellous chocolate factory. The show combines songs from the original 70s film (The Candy Man and Pure Imagination) plus new numbers.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (April 4 to 8)

Based on the best-selling book and treasured film, this is a joyous comedy about taking risks, finding love and embracing second chances. The stage version is arriving in Aberdeen as part of a UK tour before it heads into London’s West End – so this is almost a sneak preview. It also has a cast of some iconic UK acting icons, including Paul Nicholas and Belinda Lang.

Scottish Ballet’s A Streetcar Named Desire (April 27 to 29)

This astonishing interpretation of Tennessee Williams’s masterpiece blew audiences away when it first toured Scotland in 2012. Now it is back and ready to win a new legion of fans in a haunting narrative ballet that will live with you long after the final curtain, as it tells the story of fading Southern belle Blanche DuBois and her brutish brother-in-law, Stanley

The Bodyguard (May 2 to 6)

You’d think it would be hard to top the ‘90s film starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, but the stage version is a thrilling take on bodyguard Frank Farmer’s bid to protect superstar Rachel Marron. And the tour arriving in Aberdeen boasts Pussycat Doll icon Melody Thornton as the pop diva who falls for the man charged with protecting her. And the soundtrack is just stunning.

Six (May 9 to May 13)

When it was announced Six was coming to Aberdeen, there was a tangible air of excitement over the chance to see the Broadway and West End smash here in the north-east. It reimagines the six queens of Henry VIII as pop princesses, given the chance to take the mic and tell their own. It wowed audiences in Inverness’s Eden Court earlier this year and now it’s HMT’s turn to join in

Baz Luhrman’s Strictly Ballroom (May 15 to 20)

This stage version of the popular 1990s film set in the world of Australian ballroom dancing has Strictly Come Dancing DNA running through it. Not only is it directed by Craig Revel Horwood it stars Kevin Clifton. It’s a feel-good show, shot through with an excellent soundtrack of smash songs, including Love Is In The Air and Time After Time.

Annie (May 23 to 27)

There is, of course, nothing new about Annie coming to His Majesty’s – but this is the first time Craig Revel Horwood will be the star turn as Miss Hannigan. It’s a role which won him acclaim in London’s West End – and a character that he loves to return to. All of this plus the unforgettable songs It’s The Hard-Knock Life, Easy Street, I Don’t Need Anything But You and Tomorrow.

The Stamping Ground (June 7 to 10)

The new musical featuring the hits of Runrig received rave reviews from Scottish fans and critics when it premiered in July at Eden Court, which commissioned the show. Not only did it wow audiences in Inverness it went on to pick up an accolade for best music and sound at the Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland (CATS).

Kinky Boots (June 28 to July 1)

Aberdeen’s own The Lyric Musical Society produces shows that could put give some professional productions a run for their money, so you can expect great things from Kinky Boots. Original songs from diva Cyndi Lauper drive along the story of Charlie Price who inherits a struggling shoe factory – only to have his fortunes and life changed by drag queen Lola.

Winnie The Pooh (July 14 to 16)

The most-beloved children’s character of all time is back with this exciting new show from Disney. In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, this fresh stage adaptation is told with impressive life-size puppetry, exciting new stories and featuring characters that have played iconic roles in the lives of children for generations. All of that plus Grammy-award winning from the Disney classic films.

The Spongebob Musical (July 19 to 22)

Who lives in pineapple under the sea? No need to ask really, because everyone knows and loves Spongebob Squarepants. Now a musical dedicated to Bikini Bottom’s most famous resident is set to tour the UK for the first time. Spongebob and his friends are in a race against time to save their home from a volcano – all with a tidal wave of hit songs by artists from Aerosmith to David Bowie.

The Ocean At The End Of The Lane (August 22 to 26)

The Ocean at the End of the Lane is based on Neil Gaiman’s award-winning novel. This first major stage adaptation of his work blends magic with memory in a tour-de-force of storytelling that takes audiences on an epic journey to a childhood once forgotten and the darkness that lurks at the very edge of it.

Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning (September 2 to 9)

This powerful new stage adaptation of Dracula – relocated to Aberdeenshire and the north-east – will make its world premiere at His Majesty’s. It is an atmospheric, gothic horror by award-winning Elgin-born playwright Morna Pearson. Set in a psychiatric hospital in Aberdeenshire in 1897 Mina Murray seeks refuge from the horrors she has experienced – including the terrifying Dracula.

And the year will be rounded out by the return of HMT’s beloved panto – with Sleeping Beauty running from December 2 to January 7.

Of course, there are many other great shows waiting in the wings which will be announced in the coming weeks to make 2023 even more of a spectacular year for theatre. For the full programme of shows at His Majesty’s, visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

