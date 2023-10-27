Aberdeen dad urges people to join city’s ‘biggest ever’ litter pick at beach this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen dad urges people to join city’s ‘biggest ever’ litter pick at beach this weekend

Mike Scotland said that an 'army of people' is needed to pick up the 'not normal' amounts of rubbish left behind.

By Chris Cromar
Rubbish bags lined up at Aberdeen beach.
25 bags of rubbish were collected during Monday's pick up. Image: Mike Scotland.

An Aberdeen man is calling on people to turn out this weekend and be part of the city’s potentially “biggest ever” litter pick.

Mike Scotland, 32 – who takes a litter picker with him wherever he goes – hopes plenty of volunteers will turn out tomorrow to help clean up the beach after the devastation left by Storm Babet.

Mr Scotland, who has been involved in clean ups for the past four years and founded Community cleanUP, was at Aberdeen beach with his five-year-old son Lucio last week when he realised that the amount of rubbish left behind was “not normal”.

Mike Scotland and son Lucio sitting on bench.
Mike Scotland and son Lucio started a litter pick at Aberdeen beach on Monday. Image: Mike Scotland.

The dad of three – a health and safety officer – did a Facebook Live from the “upsetting” scene to encourage folk to come down and help.

And that they did, with about 25 people from of all ages including the “Aberdeen Assassin” Lee McAllister and his boxers.

Mr Scotland told The P&J that the group collected 45 bags of rubbish, which weighed just over 500kg.

They collected plastic containers, buckets and milk cartons, as well as personal items such as clothes, hats, shoes, welly boots and glasses.

Marine life was also found, including fish caught in nets that were strangled by plastic, as well as dead octopuses and starfish.

Debris at Aberdeen beach.
Some of the debris at Aberdeen beach. Image: Mike Scotland.

First litter pick ‘barely scratched the surface’

Despite their efforts and success, Mr Scotland said it “barely scratched the surface”.

“It was a shame there was so many people walking past on the beach and looking at it,” he said.

This “prompted” him to set up tomorrow’s event.

Despite needing an “army of people” to clean up the city’s beach, the 32-year-old is ready for the challenge and is expecting a minimum of 100 people to attend the clean-up.

150 litter pickers and high vis vests are at the ready, as are gloves and over 600 rubbish bags.

Lucio Scotland picking up litter.
Mike’s son Lucio picking up litter at the beach. Image: Mike Scotland.

Litter pick aims to ’empower’ people

For Mr Scotland, it is not just about picking up the litter – he also wants to “empower” people.

He explained: “It’s about bringing people from all the areas of the city together, joining as one group all for the right reasons.

“I know it helps the environment, but it brings so much people together. It gives them that sense of purpose in life, it empowers them to make a positive difference in the world.

Lucio Scotland carrying rubbish bag.
Lucio carrying a bag of rubbish. Image: Mike Scotland.

“There’s not much bigger things or challenges in your day-to-day life than there is to clean up the world.”

Mr Scotland has started collecting old crisp packets that he has found during his litter pick and found a Golden Wonder one from the 1960s that cost four D (pence) in old money.

From this, he found that crisps used to be weighed in drams, not grams.

Learning from litter

“It’s amazing the amount of things you can find from litter and what it teaches you and what you can learn from it,” he said.

Old crisp packets lined up.
Some of Mike’s collection of old crisp and chocolate packets that he’s found. Image: Mike Scotland.

Explaining the benefits of litter picking, he says: “It’s one of those things when I feel down or I feel bad or annoyed about something, when I go out litter picking I feel better.”

Tomorrow’s event will take place between 10am and 12pm, with participants to meet opposite Innoflate on the Beach Esplanade for a safety briefing.

