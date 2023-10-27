Diver dies and another hospitalised following ‘unexplained’ incident in Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Diver dies and another hospitalised following ‘unexplained’ incident in Orkney

Police have confirmed a man aged 58 died at the scene.

By Michelle Henderson
The coastguard rescue helicopter from Sumburgh was dispatched to the scene.
The coastguard rescue helicopter from Sumburgh was dispatched to the scene. Image: HM Coastguard

A diver has died during an “unexplained” incident in Orkney.

A major rescue operation was launched at Scapa Flow this morning following concerns for two divers.

The pair were taken aboard a local vessel before being transferred to Houton Pier.

Police have confirmed that a man aged 58 died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

A second male diver was taken to hospital for further medical treatment. His condition is unknown.

Officers say his death is being treated as “unexplained” as inquiries continue.

In a statement, a police spokesman said: “Around 10.35am on Friday, October 27, we were made aware of concern for two divers being brought by boat to Houton Pier, Orkney.

Aerial view of Stromness and Scapa Flow on Orkney islands
The divers were taken aboard a local vessel at Scapa Flow (pictured) before being transferred to Houton Pier. Image: Shutterstock.

“Emergency services attended, and one man was taken to hospital for treatment. The second male diver, aged 58, was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin are aware.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

Rescue teams scrambled to assist divers

Rescue teams from Kirkwall and Stromness were scrambled to the Orkney pier shortly after 10am.

The coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Sumburgh was also launched into service to assist with the operation.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard added: “HM Coastguard has been responding to a medical emergency on a vessel near Houton this morning, October 27.

“Alerted at around 10am, coastguard rescue teams from Kirkwall and Stromness, the lifeboat from Stromness and the coastguard rescue helicopter from Sumburgh were sent to the scene.”

Conversation