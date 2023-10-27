Diver dies and another hospitalised following ‘unexplained’ incident in Orkney

A diver has died during an “unexplained” incident in Orkney.

A major rescue operation was launched at Scapa Flow this morning following concerns for two divers.

The pair were taken aboard a local vessel before being transferred to Houton Pier.

Police have confirmed that a man aged 58 died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

A second male diver was taken to hospital for further medical treatment. His condition is unknown.

Officers say his death is being treated as “unexplained” as inquiries continue.

In a statement, a police spokesman said: “Around 10.35am on Friday, October 27, we were made aware of concern for two divers being brought by boat to Houton Pier, Orkney.

“Emergency services attended, and one man was taken to hospital for treatment. The second male diver, aged 58, was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin are aware.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

Rescue teams scrambled to assist divers

Rescue teams from Kirkwall and Stromness were scrambled to the Orkney pier shortly after 10am.

The coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Sumburgh was also launched into service to assist with the operation.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard added: “HM Coastguard has been responding to a medical emergency on a vessel near Houton this morning, October 27.

“Alerted at around 10am, coastguard rescue teams from Kirkwall and Stromness, the lifeboat from Stromness and the coastguard rescue helicopter from Sumburgh were sent to the scene.”