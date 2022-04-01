Exclusive: SNP pledges to build new green school in Aberdeen if they win council election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Exclusive: SNP pledges to build new green school in Aberdeen if they win council election

By David Proctor
April 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 1:41 pm
Councillor John Cook outside Hazlehead. Picture by Scott Baxter.
The SNP in Aberdeen said the city will get a new energy-efficient school if they gain power after May’s elections.

If they get enough votes in the ballot, they want to build the so-called green academy in Hazlehead.

Aberdeen SNP hopes the dual projects will go some way to cutting the Granite City’s carbon footprint.

The party also believe that Hazlehead and Countesswells are top of the list of city communities to benefit from the schools.

Hazlehead Academy was opened in 1970 and would be completely replaced under the party’s plans.

Green academies are environmentally friendly and energy-efficient.

In May 2021, Perth and Kinross Council unveiled plans for an energy-efficient primary school.

Last month, Edinburgh City Council approved a new school that will be built with energy efficiency in mind.

Plan for ‘top-quality schools’

The SNP’s John Cooke, councillor for Hazlehead, Queens Cross and Countesswells, said the plan was aimed at making Aberdeen a “better place to grow up”.

He said: “This is about building a better future for our city and making Aberdeen a better place to grow up.”

“These new green academies will not just be an investment in our children’s education, ensuring they are learning in the best possible environment, they will also be an investment in a more sustainable future for when they grow up.

“The SNP are proposing to build the first of these new green academies for the Hazlehead and Countesswells communities.

“This would ensure that children growing up in both Hazlehead and the growing community of Countesswells will have the chance to learn in top-quality schools.”

Councillor John Cooke outside Hazlehead Academy. Picture by Scott Baxter.

What are green academies?

Green academies or energy-efficient schools are built to Passivhaus Standard energy efficiency.

Passivhaus Standard sees buildings designed and constructed with materials which allows them to be heated or cooled using very little energy.

It means energy consumption can be reduced by up to 90% and it minimises carbon emissions.

Aberdeen City Council have already started a multi-million-pound school upgrade programme. 

The local authority are replacing primaries in Torry, Milltimber, Riverbank in Tillydrone and Countesswells.

