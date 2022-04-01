Exclusive: SNP pledges to build new green school in Aberdeen if they win council election

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The SNP in Aberdeen said the city will get a new energy-efficient school if they gain power after May’s elections.

If they get enough votes in the ballot, they want to build the so-called green academy in Hazlehead.

Aberdeen SNP hopes the dual projects will go some way to cutting the Granite City’s carbon footprint.

The party also believe that Hazlehead and Countesswells are top of the list of city communities to benefit from the schools.

Hazlehead Academy was opened in 1970 and would be completely replaced under the party’s plans.

Green academies are environmentally friendly and energy-efficient.

In May 2021, Perth and Kinross Council unveiled plans for an energy-efficient primary school.

Last month, Edinburgh City Council approved a new school that will be built with energy efficiency in mind.

Plan for ‘top-quality schools’

The SNP’s John Cooke, councillor for Hazlehead, Queens Cross and Countesswells, said the plan was aimed at making Aberdeen a “better place to grow up”.

He said: “This is about building a better future for our city and making Aberdeen a better place to grow up.”

“These new green academies will not just be an investment in our children’s education, ensuring they are learning in the best possible environment, they will also be an investment in a more sustainable future for when they grow up.

“The SNP are proposing to build the first of these new green academies for the Hazlehead and Countesswells communities.

“This would ensure that children growing up in both Hazlehead and the growing community of Countesswells will have the chance to learn in top-quality schools.”

What are green academies?

Green academies or energy-efficient schools are built to Passivhaus Standard energy efficiency.

Passivhaus Standard sees buildings designed and constructed with materials which allows them to be heated or cooled using very little energy.

It means energy consumption can be reduced by up to 90% and it minimises carbon emissions.

Aberdeen City Council have already started a multi-million-pound school upgrade programme.

The local authority are replacing primaries in Torry, Milltimber, Riverbank in Tillydrone and Countesswells.