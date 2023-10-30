Gordon Towns wins RNAS Local Award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gordon Towns wins RNAS Local Award

The Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) recently unveiled the recipients of its prestigious annual awards.

By Katrina Macarthur
Royal Northern Agricultural Society award winner Gordon Towns in his garden Pictures by Jason Hedges
A well-known businessman in the north-east farming community is the recipient of this year’s Aberdeen & Northern Marts’ Local Award.

This year’s recipient is Gordon Towns, who is a partner of Towns & Carnie Ltd, specialising in animal health and supplying animal products to farmers throughout the north-east and beyond.

Gordon was brought up at Cummingston in Morayshire and left school at the age of 15, before going on to be a clerk at Elgin Mart.

His father was one of 15 children who grew up on a croft at Cummingston and it was there where Gordon first took his interests in livestock when the croft was farmed by his uncle.

After spending 8 years as a mart clerk, where he started on a wage of just £3 per week, before increasing to £9 per week, Gordon moved onto a new career with the Hydro-Electric Board, as a metre reader.

His weekly wage packet was boosted to £15 per week.

“After reading metres for a few years, I went into the animal health trade in 1967 and worked as a rep for Animal Health Services, working mainly with pig and poultry farmers” said Gordon.

“The company was taken over and I was asked to move to Turriff to run the site there. It was then taken over again by North Eastern Farmers.”

Gordon and his wife Ann, run the well-known Forglen Highland ponies.

It was in 1982 when Gordon could see a niche market for animal health products and he approached fellow colleague Sandy Carnie.

The duo started up with a shop at the old Kittybrewster Mart in Aberdeen, and had a council unit in Turriff.

In 1990, when ANM opened Thainstone Centre, the business rented new premises within the complex, before opening up a shop at Turriff in 1995.

The company then expanded to Huntly and opened its shop there a few years later.

Gordon said: “We never dreamt the company would turn out to what it has today but I do remember our old accountant saying ‘If you don’t go forward, you’ll go back.’

“We never took big jumps, we just increased steadily and introduced more staff as we needed them.”

One of Towns and Carnie’s longest serving employees is Keith Brown, who has been with the company for 37 years.

For some time, it was just Gordon, Sandy and Keith, who worked in the company but it now employs 14 members of staff including the two owners.

Farmers seem to specialise

Since establishing the business, Gordon says one of the biggest changes is how few farms there are now.

“When we went out and about to get business, there were farms all over the place and they were generally all mixed farms, growing crops and keeping various livestock,” he said.

“Now, there are very few and farmers seem to be specialise in either livestock or arable.”

Gordon Towns: ‘Real honour’ to receive RNAS award

He said it was an honour to have so many loyal customers and to be working with the third generation in some farming businesses.

On winning the RNAS award, Gordon said: “It is a real honour to be the recipient of this award. I never expected to receive such an accolade and am very grateful to those who put me forward for it.”

As well as still working two days per week in the shop at Turriff, Gordon and his wife Ann, run the well-known Forglen stud of Highland ponies, which has brought much success over the years for the couple.

They have won multiple at prestigious events over the years and their breeding is very much in demand.

Gordon previously ran a herd of 30 Luing cows but now buys in suckled Luing calves from the Scottish Borders for finishing.

