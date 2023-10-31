YOUR PICTURES: the best spooky houses in the north-east this Halloween

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
YOUR PICTURES: the best spooky houses in the north-east this Halloween

Readers have sent in photographs of their efforts ahead of guising tonight.

By Chris Cromar
Halloween decorations.
It's ghosts galore for Halloween across the north and north-east. Image: Jennifer Heddle.

Residents across the north-east have been getting into the spirit of Halloween by spooktacularly dressing up their homes.

Countless children across the north and north-east will be dressing up and guising for treats tonight – and plenty of effort has been made to make the experience as memorable as possible.

A huge thank you to all our readers who have sent across photos today, including Phionna McInnes who is certainly seeing the funny side of Halloween.

A sign urging people to “don’t drink and fly” was put up on a tree.

Sign that says "don't drink and fly" on tree.
Phionna McInnes is getting into the funny side of Halloween. Image: Phionna McInnes.

St Fergus couple Valleri and Craig Carle have transformed their garden, with witches and ghosts galore.

Located on the main road through the Buchan village, Mrs Carle told the P&J that the decorations will stay up until tomorrow and and urged people to come and have a look.

House decorated for Halloween.
Valleri and Craig Carle have decorated their St Fergus home for Halloween. Image: Valleri Carle.
White car covered in red paint.
This car look likes it is straight out of a horror movie. Image: Valleri Carle.
Witches in garden for Halloween.
Witches are part of the Carle’s Halloween decorations. Image: Valleri Carle.
A ghost, pumpkins and graves in garden for Halloween.
The St Fergus house really is a spooktacular sight. Image: Valleri Carle.

Elsewhere in Buchan, Jennifer Heddle has painstakingly decorated her home at Claymore Crescent with pumpkins, ghosts and other scary creatures galore.

Ghosts for Halloween.
Ghosts outside Jennifer Heddle’s home in Boddam. Image: Jennifer Heddle.
Halloween decorations outside house.
It is not the entrance to a theme park, but the entrance to a home in Boddam. Image: Jennifer Heddle.
Scary figures for Halloween.
It is a scary sight outside the house. Image: Jennifer Heddle.
Halloween figures outside house.
Boddam’s a scary place tonight. Image: Jennifer Heddle.
Garden decorated for Halloween.
People are greeted with haunting figures, including a sign saying “RIP”. Image: Jennifer Heddle.

Nicola Freeland’s home is also a scary sight, with a massive spider lurking in its web.

Skulls lay in the garden, as bones peek through the grass.

Spider and web Halloween decoration outside house.
A scary spider lurks outside Nicola Freeland’s home. Image: Nicola Freeland.
Halloween decorations outside house.
Nobody would want to get tangled in this web. Image: Nicola Freeland.

Katie Byles’ house sounds and looks like one to be avoided (or more likely visited) on this October 31 night.

Garden decorated for Halloween.
A scary sight awaits for visitors to this garden. Image: Katie Byles.

Kelly Marr, who lives in Newburgh, has also gone all out.

Garden decorated with objects for Halloween.
Kelly Marr has went to a lot of effort this year. Image: Kelly Marr.

Another contender for best decorated house is Jamie Thain’s, with graves and ghosts aplenty.

Ghosts and a cross in a garden.
It looks more like a graveyard in Jamie Thain’s garden. Image: Jamie Thain.
Halloween decorations in garden.
It is akin to a Halloween shop at Jamie Thain’s home. Image: Jamie Thain.
Halloween ghosts, including one in a grave.
It is a spooky place at this home. Image: Jamie Thain.
Jamie Thain standing outside his decorated house for Halloween.
Jamie Thain proudly shows off his Halloween decorated home. Image: Jamie Thain.

Cove resident Anita Stringman is also in the spirit this year and confesses to the P&J that she “absolutely loves” Halloween.

She adds: “I can’t wait to get the display bigger and better each year.”

House decorated for Halloween.
This house in Cove is very spooky this Halloween. Image: Anita Stringman.
Ghost graves.
It looks like the scene from a graveyard at this spooky Cove home. Image: Anita Stringman.

Conversation