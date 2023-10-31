YOUR PICTURES: the best spooky houses in the north-east this Halloween

Residents across the north-east have been getting into the spirit of Halloween by spooktacularly dressing up their homes.

Countless children across the north and north-east will be dressing up and guising for treats tonight – and plenty of effort has been made to make the experience as memorable as possible.

A huge thank you to all our readers who have sent across photos today, including Phionna McInnes who is certainly seeing the funny side of Halloween.

A sign urging people to “don’t drink and fly” was put up on a tree.

St Fergus couple Valleri and Craig Carle have transformed their garden, with witches and ghosts galore.

Located on the main road through the Buchan village, Mrs Carle told the P&J that the decorations will stay up until tomorrow and and urged people to come and have a look.

Elsewhere in Buchan, Jennifer Heddle has painstakingly decorated her home at Claymore Crescent with pumpkins, ghosts and other scary creatures galore.

Nicola Freeland’s home is also a scary sight, with a massive spider lurking in its web.

Skulls lay in the garden, as bones peek through the grass.

Katie Byles’ house sounds and looks like one to be avoided (or more likely visited) on this October 31 night.

Kelly Marr, who lives in Newburgh, has also gone all out.

Another contender for best decorated house is Jamie Thain’s, with graves and ghosts aplenty.

Cove resident Anita Stringman is also in the spirit this year and confesses to the P&J that she “absolutely loves” Halloween.

She adds: “I can’t wait to get the display bigger and better each year.”