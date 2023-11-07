One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Oldmeldrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Oldmeldrum

Emergency services were made aware of the collision at about 10.15am.

By Ellie Milne
Google Maps screenshot of A947 at A920 junction
The crash took place near the junction for the A920. Image: Google Maps.

One person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Oldmeldrum.

The collision took place on the A947 Oldmeldrum to Newmachar road at about 10.15am.

The incident involved two vehicles and happened near the A920 junction.

One person has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

It is understood traffic was building up in the area while the road was closed.

Crash on A947 near Oldmeldrum

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed they were made aware of the crash at 10.17am and dispatched two appliances to the scene.

Crews from Oldmeldrum and Ellon worked to make the vehicles safe.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on the A947 near the junction with the A920, near Oldmeldrum, around 10.15am on Tuesday, November 7.

“One person has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and recovery was arranged for the vehicles.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Bailey Moreton. Aberdeen Christmas village being set up Picture shows;
'Another road blocked': Readers react as Aberdeen Christmas Village begins to take shape
Macduff volunteers
How a Macduff woman inspired knitters across the world to create over 17,000 poppies…
Emma Lancaster and Graeme Allan, of AAB. Ms Lancaster will take over as CEO on December 1.
Fast-growing Aberdeen firm AAB unveils new chief executive
Two glasses of beer, one with Brewdog Black Heart in it, one with Guinness Nitrosurge in it, alongside their corresponding cans.
Guinness Nitrosurge v Brewdog Black Heart: Who wins the stout bout?
Ryan Horne admitted making violent threats to his former partner. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Ex made threats to 'kill' man he wrongly believed was former partner's new boyfriend
A bus gate on union Street in Aberdeen, which could lead to cheaper bus tickets
'Pigs might fly': Readers doubt Aberdeen bus gates will mean cheaper tickets
Sophia Golebiewski holding a champions banner
Buckie Ladies goalkeeper who was told to quit football defies doctor's orders with award…
A90 at Stirling Village.
Two people taken to hospital after three-car crash on A90 near Boddam
Donald Trump promoted Aberdeen's golf course during his testimony. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
'Greatest golf course ever built’: Trump promotes Aberdeen golf course during $250m fraud trial
John Dossett, whose butcher's shop lifted its second best pie in North of Scotland title, faced a challenging time after losing his wife Gillian. Supplied by Dossett Butcher
Kintore butcher John Dossett reveals emotional story behind 'best steak pie in North of…

Conversation