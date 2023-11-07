One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Oldmeldrum

One person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Oldmeldrum.

The collision took place on the A947 Oldmeldrum to Newmachar road at about 10.15am.

The incident involved two vehicles and happened near the A920 junction.

One person has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

It is understood traffic was building up in the area while the road was closed.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed they were made aware of the crash at 10.17am and dispatched two appliances to the scene.

Crews from Oldmeldrum and Ellon worked to make the vehicles safe.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on the A947 near the junction with the A920, near Oldmeldrum, around 10.15am on Tuesday, November 7.

“One person has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and recovery was arranged for the vehicles.”