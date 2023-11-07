‘Pigs might fly’: Readers doubt Aberdeen bus gates will mean cheaper tickets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

‘Pigs might fly’: Readers doubt Aberdeen bus gates will mean cheaper tickets

While some agree cheaper tickets would be "welcome", others believe it's more likely bus operators will "put them up again". 

By Lauren Taylor
A bus gate on union Street in Aberdeen, which could lead to cheaper bus tickets
According to some readers the new bus priority route has not made a difference to service reliability. Image: Kieran Beattie / DC Thomson.

Readers have shared their doubts that the controversial bus gates will lead to cheaper tickets.

Drivers have been navigating the labyrinth that is the bus priority route since August.

Thousands of people have shared their fury online since, slamming the new measures as “another nail in the coffin” for the city centre.

And now, our readers have been left feeling “highly doubtful” following the news that First Bus could provide cheaper fares for passengers.

Read on to see what our readers have had to say about the prospect…

Signs and road markings have been installed on Market Street
The Market Street bus gate. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.

Cheaper bus tickets will ‘never happen in a million years’

On the Evening Express Facebook page, many commented to say there is “no chance” tickets will be made cheaper, although the prices are “more expensive than in other Scottish cities”. 

While some agree cheap tickets would be “welcome”, others believe it’s more likely the company will “put them up again”.

The bus gate on Bridge Street in Aberdeen, which could lead to cheaper bus tickets
Bridge Street bus gate. Image: Lottie Hood/DC Thomson

James Brooks said: “Highly doubtful, if anything they [will] raise bus fares, not lower them.”

Dave Cormack agreed and wrote: “Cheaper tickets will never happen… put them up again is more likely.”

As did Jimmy Colvin, who said: “Could is the word, bet they go up.”

Colin Goff wrote: “Cheaper bus fares [will] never happen in a million years.”

A bus lane on Guild Street
Warning of the bus lane on Guild Street. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.

Other doubtful readers like Roger Black believe the bus companies “got what they wanted”.

As for cheaper tickets, he said: “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

Joesph Bruce simply wrote: “Ye and pigs might fly.”

Guild Street bus gate
The bus gate on Guild Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen buses ‘still don’t run on time…’

First said passengers are already benefitting” from improvements in “punctuality and reliability”, as well as quicker journeys through the city centre.

However, readers took to the comments to argue the new bus priority route has not made a difference in their experience.

First Bus could look at lowering ticket prices if the Aberdeen bus gates are a success
The 3A service on Guild Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

According to Robert Thorpe-Apps the new measures “don’t make them any more reliable [they] still don’t run on time.”

Dawn Anderson agreed and wrote: “Still doesn’t make them turn up in time or at all.”

Meanwhile, Debbie Mccall said she would rather get the train because “it’s quicker and cheaper”.

According to Neil Mcdonald, the city centre is already “destroyed”.

Workers making the Union Street bus gate more clear to drivers
Additional warning measures for city centre bus priority route are now under way to make it “clearer” for drivers. Image: DC Thomson.

He asked: “Why go to all the hassle of just getting to the city centre when you can buy stuff online next day delivery at a quarter of the price while sitting at home in comfort?”

Graeme Rose agreed and wrote: “Still won’t do anything for the city centre. I for one go elsewhere for shopping, I’m sure I’m not alone.”

Darren Lim even suggested Aberdeen should have a “metro system”.

‘Cue the moaners’

A handful of readers commented in support of the bus priority measures.

For Vytis Stankevičius, the traffic around the train station is “much better now”, which has been helped by South College Street and Palmerston Place reopening.

A view down South College Street in January 2023
A view down South College Street in January 2023. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He added: “You can still drive to the city centre… you just need to take slightly different routes.”

Graeme Hogg claims “good public transport is the way forward”.

He said: “Cue the moaners, I like getting the bus, it’s the best way to get around.”

And, James Ingram pointed out that buses are “free for a lot of people”.

Aberdeen bus gates: How YOU can tell the council what you think and make a difference

More from Transport

ScotRail looking for drivers for scenic route.
All aboard the Hogwarts Express! Would you drive ScotRail's scenic 'Harry Potter route' for…
Mock up image of three traffic bollards outside Costa on Elgin High Street.
Could automatic traffic bollards be the answer to solve Elgin's parking free-for-all?
2
Loganair cancels Aberdeen to Birmingham services due to industrial action.
Loganair soars to the top by winning domestic airline of the year... AGAIN
Savings could be passed on to passengers as a result of the controversial bus priority route. Image: Ben Hendry / DC Thomson.
Controversial bus gates could make bus tickets cheaper for Aberdeen passengers
6
Paul Reynolds, manager of New Arc, is urging drivers to call the wildlife hospital if they hit a deer with their car. Image: Paul Reynolds / New Arc.
New Arc's plea to stop 'hit and run' deer crashes which leave them suffering
The Airlander 10 could transform transport in the Highlands and Islands. Image: HAV.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Could futuristic Airlander 10 really be the future of travel for…
Council workers adding new road markings
Warning signs added to make Aberdeen bus gates 'clearer for drivers'
The A9 near Navidale is a hotspot for red deer colllisions. Image Lorne Gill/NatureScot
Highland A9 stretch is crash hotspot - thanks to rutting (and hungry) stags
Most of the readers who took part in our poll think SUVs should not be banned from the city centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Poll results: Most readers think SUVs should NOT be banned from Aberdeen city centre
Jackson Carlaw, chairman of the citizen participation and public petitions committee, with A9 duallign campaigner Laura Hansler.
'A significant democratic moment' as Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf called to give evidence…
3

Conversation