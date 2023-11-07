‘Pigs might fly’: Readers doubt Aberdeen bus gates will mean cheaper tickets

Readers have shared their doubts that the controversial bus gates will lead to cheaper tickets.

Drivers have been navigating the labyrinth that is the bus priority route since August.

Thousands of people have shared their fury online since, slamming the new measures as “another nail in the coffin” for the city centre.

And now, our readers have been left feeling “highly doubtful” following the news that First Bus could provide cheaper fares for passengers.

Read on to see what our readers have had to say about the prospect…

Cheaper bus tickets will ‘never happen in a million years’

On the Evening Express Facebook page, many commented to say there is “no chance” tickets will be made cheaper, although the prices are “more expensive than in other Scottish cities”.

While some agree cheap tickets would be “welcome”, others believe it’s more likely the company will “put them up again”.

James Brooks said: “Highly doubtful, if anything they [will] raise bus fares, not lower them.”

Dave Cormack agreed and wrote: “Cheaper tickets will never happen… put them up again is more likely.”

As did Jimmy Colvin, who said: “Could is the word, bet they go up.”

Colin Goff wrote: “Cheaper bus fares [will] never happen in a million years.”

Other doubtful readers like Roger Black believe the bus companies “got what they wanted”.

As for cheaper tickets, he said: “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

Joesph Bruce simply wrote: “Ye and pigs might fly.”

Aberdeen buses ‘still don’t run on time…’

First said passengers are already benefitting” from improvements in “punctuality and reliability”, as well as quicker journeys through the city centre.

However, readers took to the comments to argue the new bus priority route has not made a difference in their experience.

According to Robert Thorpe-Apps the new measures “don’t make them any more reliable [they] still don’t run on time.”

Dawn Anderson agreed and wrote: “Still doesn’t make them turn up in time or at all.”

Meanwhile, Debbie Mccall said she would rather get the train because “it’s quicker and cheaper”.

According to Neil Mcdonald, the city centre is already “destroyed”.

He asked: “Why go to all the hassle of just getting to the city centre when you can buy stuff online next day delivery at a quarter of the price while sitting at home in comfort?”

Graeme Rose agreed and wrote: “Still won’t do anything for the city centre. I for one go elsewhere for shopping, I’m sure I’m not alone.”

Darren Lim even suggested Aberdeen should have a “metro system”.

‘Cue the moaners’

A handful of readers commented in support of the bus priority measures.

For Vytis Stankevičius, the traffic around the train station is “much better now”, which has been helped by South College Street and Palmerston Place reopening.

He added: “You can still drive to the city centre… you just need to take slightly different routes.”

Graeme Hogg claims “good public transport is the way forward”.

He said: “Cue the moaners, I like getting the bus, it’s the best way to get around.”

And, James Ingram pointed out that buses are “free for a lot of people”.