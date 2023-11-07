Remembrance Day: Here are the events are happening in your area

In honour of those who lost their lives during the First World War, events are being held across the north and north-east this weekend.

Remembrance Day on November 11 is observed by people, celebrating the sacrifice the brave soldiers who fought for their country.

The tradition was first started back in 1919 by King George V.

Since then, communities across the country have paid their respects by displaying the symbolic red poppy.

Royal British Legion Scotland is heavily involved in organising the events which include parades, speeches and a two-minute silence.

Here are the Remembrance Day 2023 events in are taking place across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

E-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk with details about a service you would like added to our list.

Highlands

Inverness

The British Legion will host at Remembrance service at Falcon Square Eastgate Shopping Centre at 10.50am.

The Inverness Military Wives Choir will also be holding a concert at Inverness Cathedral on Saturday evening.

Dingwall

The Dingwall Legion will host a Remembrance Parade on Sunday November 12 at 10.30am outside the Town Hall. The service will take place at 11am.

Nairn

The Remembrance Parade will gather at 8.50am on Sunday outside the Legion Club in Nairn. The service will be held at Nairn Parish Church at 9.30am before the act of remembrance at the War Memorial at 10.45am.

Brora

A Remembrance Parade will be held on Sunday from the Scout Hall to the War Memorial beginning at 10.25am.

Thurso

Remembrance Parade will take place at 10.30am beginning at RBLS Clubrooms and heading towards the War Memorial with a service at 11.30am atn St Peters and St Andrews Church.

Fort William

Fort William Legion will hold a Remembrance Parade on Sunday marching off at 10.40am from Bank Street to the War Memorial.

There will also be a Dawn till Dusk Vigil on Saturday remembering the fallen.

Moray

Forres

Forres Legion will be hosting its annual Remembrance Day event beginning at 10.45am on Sunday at the Church of St Leonards on Tullock Park.

Following the church service, the parade will leave from the church at noon and head down to the war memorial on St Catherine’s Road before reforming and marching down Forres High Street.

Dufftown

A parade will be held at noon on Sunday beginning at the Clock Tower in Dufftown and heading down to the War Memorial for 12.45pm.

The Legion then will host food and drinks at the club on Balvenie Street.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen

Members of the Royal Navy Association will be forming a parade at 10.30am at Back Wynd in Aberdeen and will march to the War Memorial at Cowdray Hall Aberdeen.

Bus operator First Bus is offering free travel for all veterans and Armed Forces personnel in Aberdeen travelling to Remembrance Day activities.

To be eligible for a free return journey, veterans and military personnel can either wear their military uniform or show the bus driver their Service ID card.

Ballater

Ballater Legion are holding a parade beginning at 10.45am from Victoria Hall down to War Memorial with the service at the church beginning at 11am.

Stonehaven

Stonehaven Legion will be holding a Remembrance Parade on Sunday leaving the Market Square at 10.15am and will march up to Dunnottar Church for the service.

Then march back to the Market Square before heading to the War Memorial by coach for a short service and laying of wreaths.

Peterhead

A Remembrance Parade will form up at Broad Street at 9.30am on Sunday marching to the Cenotaph at South Road where a short service and wreath laying will take place.

A service at New Parish church opposite the library will take place at 10.40am.

Ellon

The Legion will be meeting at Victoria Hall at around 9.30am with the parade beginning their march from 10am.

They will head to the church service before heading to the war memorial located at the Square at noon before heading back to the club for refreshments.

Unfortunately, the Ellon club has been left “disappointed” after the Tommy Silhouette which stands proudly outside the club was damaged in an act of vandalism.

The Club chairman asked that all memorials including the poppy cascade down the side of Victoria Hall be left alone and treated with respect.