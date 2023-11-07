Apache to make fresh round of Aberdeen job cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Apache to make fresh round of Aberdeen job cuts

The US oil firm suspended North Sea drilling earlier this year, blaming the windfall tax.

By Allister Thomas
Apache's offices in Kingswells, Aberdeen.
Apache's offices in Kingswells, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Oil firm Apache has started a consultation on a fresh round of job cuts in its North Sea business based in Aberdeen.

The operator said it was offering voluntary redundancy to staff.

This is the main focus of a consultation to “streamline the business in Aberdeen”.

A “maximum” of 90 redundancies could be made in Apache’s offices at Prime Four business park in Kingswells.

But the firm stressed this is just “one speculative scenario”.

Windfall tax blamed

It said the energy profits levy (EPL) – or windfall tax – from the UK Government had made it “very challenging” for it to “operate in the same capacity as it has in the past”.

Apache decided to suspend drilling in the UK earlier this year, citing the windfall tax.

About 30 people were made redundant in June.

The focus of this latest round of job cuts is on the onshore side of the business.

Apache's offices in Aberdeen.
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Apache confirmed it has than 600 people in its North Sea operation. As of last year, according to accounts published at Companies House, it had 634 staff in the business.

More than 400 of these were based offshore.

A spokesperson for the US-headquartered company said: “Following the decision in June to suspend all platform drilling in the North Sea, due to the challenging UK fiscal regime and unstable investment climate, we have since completed a comprehensive assessment of our North Sea business.

‘Late-life operating model’

“We are focusing on safely managing base production, controlling costs and optimising operational efficiency. This will help ensure a viable and sustainable business for the future as we evolve our assets to late life operations.”

The spokesperson added: “To streamline the business in Aberdeen we are entering a consultation process, which will include a voluntary redundancy programme, to align the onshore organisation with the current business needs.

“Implementing a late-life operating model will ensure Apache North Sea’s sustained success as the business becomes a cost-effective leader in late-life asset management, driven by talent and innovation.”

forties alpha
Apache’s Forties Alpha platform.

The government upped the windfall tax on North Sea operators to 35% in November 2022, taking the headline rate of taxation to 75%.

Apache said in June it was “reassessing investments” and had suspended all drilling, including work at its key Beryl and Forties hubs.

Industry experts have warned this goes against the industry regulator’s maximising economic recovery mandate, saying a sale of the Apache North Sea business is “likely”.

