Why is it beginning to look a lot like Christmas ALREADY in Aberdeen city centre?

Curated in the Quad will officially open on November 17... So why are the huts already there?

By Chris Cromar
Aberdeen Christmas market stalls being set up.
The Christmas stalls were being set up in Marischal College today. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

Passersby on Aberdeen’s Broad Street could be forgiven for thinking Christmas has come early…

Glancing into the Marischal College quad, rows of festively decorated huts have already been arranged across the scenic space.

This is despite the Christmas market getting under way until the middle of November.

We double checked, and it is still pencilled in to run from November 17 and December 23.

Aberdeen Christmas market stalls.
The stalls are in place for next month’s Christmas market. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

So why are the huts there already?

Now, an inside source has hinted that it’s because of timings arranged in advance with Aberdeen City Council and Codona’s, who run the nearby Christmas Village.

They also said it was due to the “lead time and set up”, with the source adding: “Rome wasn’t built in a day, neither is the Christmas village.”

Dashing hopes that the stalls were being put up early for Halloween, they confirmed that this will not be the case and they will open as planned on November 17.

And councillor Martin Greig told us that the early start would mean Broad Street is closed for a shorter spell when the rest of the festive attractions are installed.

He explained that Codona’s would also experience “resource challenges” over the October holidays, which might mean staff are unable to lend a hand.

What can we expect from Curated in the Quad?

Curated in the Quad, which has been organised by Aberdeen Inspired and charity Charlie House, will feature a line-up of  local producers, including food, drink, art, crafts, clothing, homeware, gifts and jewellery.

Aberdeen Christmas Market.
Aberdeen’s Christmas market is a popular attraction.

Last year, the stalls raised £22,000 for Charlie House, which aims to improve the quality of life for babies, children and young people in the north-east who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

The Christmas Village will start on November 16 and last until Hogmanay.

Aberdeen Christmas Village 2023: What’s new this year?

