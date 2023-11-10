Review: McFly bring the Power to Play at Aberdeen’s Music Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Review: McFly bring the Power to Play at Aberdeen’s Music Hall

The pop band brought their north-east fans on a trip down Memory Lane as they performed a packed and energetic setlist.

McFly guitarist Tom Fletcher performs on the Music Hall stage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
McFly guitarist Tom Fletcher performs on the Music Hall stage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Kirstie Topp

Pop rockers McFly returned to Aberdeen last night for the first time in more than a decade, bringing old favourites and new smash hits with them.

The four-piece band – made up of Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter – performed a super-charged sold out show at the Music Hall.

Their last appearance in the Granite City was back in 2011 when they played the former AECC during their Above the Noise tour.

Check out our gallery of photos of the show, full of photos of the band and fans in the crowd, here. 

McFly drummer Harry Judd kept the band on beat. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

But last night was the quartet’s final Scottish show on their Power to Play tour, having previously stopped by Edinburgh and Glasgow.

After the crowd was warmed up with some 80s classics including We Built This City, Footloose and YMCA, the curtain fell and the McFly boys were back in town.

North-east McFly fans treated to trip down Memory Lane

They kicked the gig off with their hit Where Did All The Guitars Go? from their recently released seventh album, Power to Play and had fans in the palm of their hands.

But the band took fans on a trip down Memory Lane as they performed songs from albums Room on the Third Floor, Motion in the Ocean and Radio:ACTIVE.

After an energetic start to the show, McFly slowed things down with Too Close For Comfort, a track from their 2005 album Wonderland, which was appreciated by their loyal fans.

Guitarist and vocalist Danny Jones belted out the tunes all night long. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

But once it finished, bassist Dougie exclaimed: “We’re done with all the sad songs now, from now on it’s nothing but fun stuff.”

And he wasn’t wrong.

With a “hit it, Tom!” next up was Everybody Knows.

But the band stopped mid-song, with guitarist and vocalist Danny suddenly asking the crowd if anyone could play cowbell.

McFly bassist Dougie Poynter promised the crowd some “fun” songs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

While plenty of screaming fans offered their help, the leadman picked out one lucky fan, Bethany, who enthusiastically played along with her favourite band on stage.

Without missing a beat, the band then jumped straight into Star Girl which lead to a sea of phones appearing as fans recorded the moment.

McFly ensured the smiles stayed on their fan’s faces as they performed Happiness, and loud cheers followed as they launched into classic hit Obviously.

Music Hall filled with cheers and mobile phone flashlights

Drummer Harry and bassist Dougie then left the stage, leaving Tom and Danny to entertain their north-east fans.

The duo showcased their vocals during acoustic versions of Not Alone and the band’s chart-topping hit All About You, with the crowd singing along word-for-word and lighting the Music Hall with their mobile phone flashlights.

It looks like Tom was happy to be back in Aberdeen! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

With the band back together, they brought out Steven Battelle, lead singer of support act LostAlone to blast out new track Shine On.

Danny left the stage near the end of the song, before reappearing in the middle of the crowd to belt out Red – a previously unreleased song but a firm fan favourite.

The band ended the gig with an energetic performance of their 2004 debut hit Five Colours in Her Hair which had the crowd singing and jumping along.

So were McFly worth the long 12-year wait?

Well, Obviously!

More from Music

These Aberdeen McFly fans hope the band will come back to the city soon. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Photo Gallery: Were you rocking out with McFly at their Aberdeen gig?
Katherine Jenkins has released Home For Christmas (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Katherine Jenkins announces Christmas single
Ed Sheeran is a patron for Access Creative College London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Ed Sheeran praises creative college he studied at as new London campus unveiled
Shania Twain praises ‘outpour of love’ after ‘very scary’ tour bus accident (Guy Levy/BC/PA)
Shania Twain praises ‘outpour of love’ after ‘very scary’ tour bus accident
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is in Argentina (PA)
Taylor Swift’s Argentina concert turns political as presidential election nears
Shania Twain’s crew members taken to hospital after tour bus accident (Ian West/PA)
Shania Twain’s crew members taken to hospital after tour bus accident
James Corden is launching a new audio show interviewing celebrities called This Life Of Mine (Ian West/PA)
James Corden ‘couldn’t be happier or more proud’ to host new SiriusXM audio show
Adidas forecast it may have to write off the remaining Yeezy shoes left unsold (AP)
Adidas may write off remaining unsold Yeezy shoes after break-up with Ye
Robbie Williams’ Netflix documentary has been received mixed reviews from critics (Ian West/PA)
Honest insight or navel-gazing? Critics differ over Robbie Williams documentary
Leann Rimes will perform a special UK gig at The O2 (Matt Crossick/PA)
LeAnn Rimes on her career as UK show announced: Almost 30 years of music…

Conversation