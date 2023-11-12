Everything you need to know about Aberdeen’s Christmas lights switch-on parade including timings, route and road closures

Aberdeen city centre is soon to be lit up for the festive season.

The annual Christmas lights switch-on parade will return on Sunday November 19 as part of this year’s celebrations.

Preparations are already well underway, with colourful lights expected to be installed along Union Street this week.

They will be officially switched on during a free musical parade featuring north-east charities and talent to kick off the festive season.

And, as always, the event will include Aberdeen’s Christmas tree being lit up at Castlegate.

Read on for everything you need to know about the festive event.

When is Aberdeen’s Christmas lights switch-on parade?

The Christmas lights and tree switch-on will be held in the city centre from 5pm on Sunday, November 19.

Lord Provost of Aberdeen, David Cameron, will then get the parade festivities underway from 5.15pm.

A group of Santas on scooters will set off at this point followed by the Charlie House Santa Fun Run on the Granite Mile at 5.25pm.

Mr Cameron will lead the Christmas parade, which will start on Albyn Place at 5.30pm.

He will be joined by Sissell Knudsen Hegdal, the Mayor of Stavanger, in Norway.

Stavenger is Aberdeen’s twin city and gifted the city this year’s Christmas tree.

All those participating will make their way along Union Street to Castlegate where the Christmas tree will be lit.

A fun-filled Christmas lights parade in Aberdeen

The parade will cover more than a mile between Albyn Place and the Castlegate.

It will feature several festive favourites, including Santa and Rudolph, as well as characters from various pantomime productions across the city.

Each set of lights will be turned on simultaneously as the group passes.

Festive floats will also brighten up the route alongside sports groups, north-east charities and community organisations.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Rock Choir, Aberdeen Churches Together and the Grampian and District Pipes and Drums.

The streets are expected to be lined with hundreds of people turning out to watch the lights come to life.

Are there any road closures?

Albyn Place will be closed between Albyn Grove and Holburn Junction from 4pm and 6pm on Sunday.

The full length of Union Street, Castle Street and the King Street corridor will be closed between Holburn Street and East North Street from 5pm and 7pm.

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed alternative routes will be available.