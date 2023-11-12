Everything you need to know about Aberdeen’s Christmas lights switch-on parade including timings, route and road closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Everything you need to know about Aberdeen’s Christmas lights switch-on parade including timings, route and road closures

The free festive event will take place in the city centre on Sunday, November 19.

Aberdeen Christmas parade 2022
The Christmas lights switch-on parade is held every year in Aberdeen. Pictured is the 2022 event. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
By Ellie Milne

Aberdeen city centre is soon to be lit up for the festive season.

The annual Christmas lights switch-on parade will return on Sunday November 19 as part of this year’s celebrations.

Preparations are already well underway, with colourful lights expected to be installed along Union Street this week.

They will be officially switched on during a free musical parade featuring north-east charities and talent to kick off the festive season.

And, as always, the event will include Aberdeen’s Christmas tree being lit up at Castlegate.

Read on for everything you need to know about the festive event.

Aberdeen Christmas parade 2022
A number of north-east groups take part in the festive parade each year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

When is Aberdeen’s Christmas lights switch-on parade?

The Christmas lights and tree switch-on will be held in the city centre from 5pm on Sunday, November 19.

Lord Provost of Aberdeen, David Cameron, will then get the parade festivities underway from 5.15pm.

A group of Santas on scooters will set off at this point followed by the Charlie House Santa Fun Run on the Granite Mile at 5.25pm.

Mr Cameron will lead the Christmas parade, which will start on Albyn Place at 5.30pm.

He will be joined by Sissell Knudsen Hegdal, the Mayor of Stavanger, in Norway.

Stavenger is Aberdeen’s twin city and gifted the city this year’s Christmas tree.

All those participating will make their way along Union Street to Castlegate where the Christmas tree will be lit.

Christmas parade in Aberdeen 2022
The annual switch-on marks the official start of the festive season in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

A fun-filled Christmas lights parade in Aberdeen

The parade will cover more than a mile between Albyn Place and the Castlegate.

It will feature several festive favourites, including Santa and Rudolph, as well as characters from various pantomime productions across the city.

Each set of lights will be turned on simultaneously as the group passes.

Festive floats will also brighten up the route alongside sports groups, north-east charities and community organisations.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Rock Choir, Aberdeen Churches Together and the Grampian and District Pipes and Drums.

The streets are expected to be lined with hundreds of people turning out to watch the lights come to life.

Aberdeen Christmas lights parade 2022
Scores of people turned out to enjoy Aberdeen’s Christmas lights switch-on last year. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

Are there any road closures?

Albyn Place will be closed between Albyn Grove and Holburn Junction from 4pm and 6pm on Sunday.

The full length of Union Street, Castle Street and the King Street corridor will be closed between Holburn Street and East North Street from 5pm and 7pm.

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed alternative routes will be available.

Aberdeen Christmas Village 2023: Opening times, prices and road closures as market and fair return to city centre

