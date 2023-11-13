Police to dish out fines as traffic ban around Fraserburgh school gets more serious

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police to dish out fines as traffic ban around Fraserburgh school gets more serious

One motorist has already been penalised for parking on a neighbouring street while the scheme at South Park School is in operation.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The vehicle ban is in operation outside Fraserburgh South Park School. Image: Google Street View
The vehicle ban is in operation outside Fraserburgh South Park School. Image: Google Street View

Police will start fining drivers trying to get around a Fraserburgh school’s traffic ban by clogging up neighbouring streets.

The 18-month road closure outside South Park School was launched at the end of May 2022, in the hopes of cutting down car usage.

It set out to make surrounding streets safer for youngsters, while easing congestion for people living nearby.

Vehicles are banned from accessing Philorth Avenue during peak times. Image: Google Street View

Under the pilot project, Philorth Avenue and St Modan’s Place are closed to traffic for an hour during the morning and afternoon school runs.

New signs are now in place that flash when the ban is in operation, warning motorists to steer clear.

The results have now gone before members of the Banff and Buchan area committee, where tough new measures emerged.

What difference has it made?

The local authority has received feedback from school staff, community wardens and the police who have all been monitoring the project.

Three traffic surveys – one held before the trial, one throughout June and the last in September – were carried out.

St Modans Place has also been temporarily closed to traffic during the school runs. Image: Google Street View

In the morning closure, held from 8.15-9.15am, there has been an average reduction of 90 vehicles.

While in the afternoon period from 2.30pm to 3.30pm, there has been a reduction of 68 cars.

Data showed that the number of youngsters walking or cycling has increased to 67%, up from 56% in 2022.

But while the ban has been positive outside the school, it has had the opposite impact on neighbouring streets.

There have been extra cars on Witchhill Road, Mormond Avenue and Provost Milne Drive.

Motorist already issued with fine for breaking school vehicle ban rules

But from now on, anyone found to be in the area during the ban will be issued with a fine.

Strategy development officer Joanna Stewart told the committee that one motorist has already been issued with a fine for parking on a neighbouring street.

It is hoped the South Park School traffic ban will be rolled out across the region. Image: Google Street View

However she warned that winter would be a “real test” for the project as parents may choose to use their cars as the weather turns colder.

Ban ‘very important project’ for Fraserburgh

Councillor Doreen Mair noted that parking issues have been a problem in the area for “many years” and the council had tried many strategies to solve it.

She said: “The streets are narrow, there have already been incidents of children being hurt beside the school.

“Anything we can do to help that is absolutely necessary.

“I hope that people will realise that this is for their children’s safety and stick to the rules and be considerate of neighbours to the school.”

Councillor Seamus Logan. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Meanwhile fellow councillor Seamus Logan said it was a “very important project” for Fraserburgh.

The temporary vehicle ban will be in place until December 2024, but a decision on whether to make it permanent is expected to be made next summer.

