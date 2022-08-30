‘Something needs to be done’: Cars to be banned around Fraserburgh’s South Park School amid fears for pupils

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vehicles are to be restricted around South Park Primary School as part of a new trial to allow pupils to get to and from school safely.

The move will see traffic barred from Philorth Avenue and St Modan’s Place during peak times.

It comes following reports of at least “two accidents” involving youngsters.

The roads will be closed to traffic for an hour in the morning during school drop-off and again in the afternoon during pick-up.

It is hoped that the scheme will also encourage more children to walk or cycle to school.

This is the first trial of its kind in Aberdeenshire, and will last 18 months.

New signs will be installed at the end of each street that will flash during the closure.

Would all traffic be banned?

School staff said that the build up of traffic makes it difficult for children to safely cross the road.

Local residents also raised concerns about restricted access to their driveways during peak times.

Permits would be allocated to school staff, residents and business owners to enable them access to the streets during the closures.

Emergency services, blue badge holders, taxis and delivery vehicles would be exempt from the ban.

Police Scotland have said they are “willing” to support the scheme.

Proposal would be good for pupil safety

An online survey was set up to gather views on the proposals back in June.

Many residents believed removing vehicles from the two streets would be “beneficial” for pupil safety.

But most of the responses thought the ban would have a “significant impact” on the neighbouring streets.

However Aberdeenshire Council believe this scheme is the “best solution” to address road safety concerns.

Similar projects have been carried out in Perth, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Meanwhile Highland Council have just agreed to trial a School Streets project in Culloden.

‘Something needs t0 be done’

The proposal was considered by the Banff and Buchan committee earlier today.

Welcoming the trial, councillor Doreen Mair said: “This has been an issue since before I was elected.

“The first ever South Park Parent Council I went to, this issue came up and they have tried various methods over the years.

“There have also been at least two children involved in accidents at this spot so something needs to be done.

“I’m delighted to see that this has finally come to committee with some way forward, and the trial period is absolutely warranted here.”