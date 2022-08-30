‘Something needs to be done’: Cars to be banned around Fraserburgh’s South Park School amid fears for pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Something needs to be done’: Cars to be banned around Fraserburgh’s South Park School amid fears for pupils

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
August 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
The road closure trial will aim to address congestion and pupil safety concerns. Picture from Google Maps
The road closure trial will aim to address congestion and pupil safety concerns. Picture from Google Maps

Vehicles are to be restricted around South Park Primary School as part of a new trial to allow pupils to get to and from school safely.

The move will see traffic barred from Philorth Avenue and St Modan’s Place during peak times.

It comes following reports of at least “two accidents” involving youngsters.

The roads will be closed to traffic for an hour in the morning during school drop-off and again in the afternoon during pick-up.

It is hoped that the scheme will also encourage more children to walk or cycle to school.

This is the first trial of its kind in Aberdeenshire, and will last 18 months.

New signs will be installed at the end of each street that will flash during the closure.

Traffic will be restricted from Philorth Avenue during school drop off and pick up times. Picture from Google Maps

Would all traffic be banned?

School staff said that the build up of traffic makes it difficult for children to safely cross the road.

Local residents also raised concerns about restricted access to their driveways during peak times.

Permits would be allocated to school staff, residents and business owners to enable them access to the streets during the closures.

Emergency services, blue badge holders, taxis and delivery vehicles would be exempt from the ban.

Police Scotland have said they are “willing” to support the scheme.

St Modans Place will be closed to traffic to allow children to get to school safely. Picture from Google Maps

Proposal would be good for pupil safety

An online survey was set up to gather views on the proposals back in June.

Many residents believed removing vehicles from the two streets would be “beneficial” for pupil safety.

But most of the responses thought the ban would have a “significant impact” on the neighbouring streets.

However Aberdeenshire Council believe this scheme is the “best solution” to address road safety concerns.

Similar projects have been carried out in Perth, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Meanwhile Highland Council have just agreed to trial a School Streets project in Culloden.

What do you think of the peak time road closure? Share your views in our comments section below

‘Something needs t0 be done’

The proposal was considered by the Banff and Buchan committee earlier today.

Welcoming the trial, councillor Doreen Mair said: “This has been an issue since before I was elected.

“The first ever South Park Parent Council I went to, this issue came up and they have tried various methods over the years.

“There have also been at least two children involved in accidents at this spot so something needs to be done.

“I’m delighted to see that this has finally come to committee with some way forward, and the trial period is absolutely warranted here.”

Time for community to have its say on Fraserburgh super-school





