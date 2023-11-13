Biker killed in A952 crash near Clola named by police

A biker who was killed following a crash near Clola in Aberdeenshire has been named as Andrew Wilson.

Mr Wilson, 48, was riding his white Honda PCX motor scooter on the A952 Mintlaw to Toll of Birness road last Thursday afternoon when the crash occurred.

The other vehicle involved was a white BMW X1 driven by a 69-year-old woman.

Following the crash, emergency services were deployed but Mr Wilson, also known as Andy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The road was closed for more than seven hours while police carried out investigations.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley, of the north-east road policing unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Andy Wilson at this time.

“Investigation into the collision is still ongoing and I would ask anyone who has not already spoken to police or anyone that has dashcam footage of the vehicles to contact Police Scotland on 101 or online quoting reference 1536 of November, 9, 2023.”