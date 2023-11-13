Biker killed in A952 crash near Clola named by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biker killed in A952 crash near Clola named by police

Andrew Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene following a crash last week.

By Ross Hempseed
Scene of a crash on the A952 near Clola.
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Jasperimage

A biker who was killed following a crash near Clola in Aberdeenshire has been named as Andrew Wilson.

Mr Wilson, 48, was riding his white Honda PCX motor scooter on the A952 Mintlaw to Toll of Birness road last Thursday afternoon when the crash occurred.

The other vehicle involved was a white BMW X1 driven by a 69-year-old woman.

Following the crash, emergency services were deployed but Mr Wilson, also known as Andy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The road was closed for more than seven hours while police carried out investigations.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley, of the north-east road policing unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Andy Wilson at this time.

“Investigation into the collision is still ongoing and I would ask anyone who has not already spoken to police or anyone that has dashcam footage of the vehicles to contact Police Scotland on 101 or online quoting reference 1536 of November, 9, 2023.”

