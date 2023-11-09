‘Serious crash’ between motorbike and car closes A952 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road as drivers told to avoid area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Serious crash’ between motorbike and car closes A952 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road as drivers told to avoid area

Emergency services remain at the scene.

By Chris Cromar
Emergency services are in attendance.

The A952 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road has been closed due to a ‘serious crash’ between a motorbike and a car.

The busy route is closed between Toll of Birness and Mintlaw – a route of nine miles – following the incident at around 1:10pm.

Emergency services including the police and fire service are in attendance.

Two fire engines are at the scene, from Maud and Peterhead respectively.

Posting on Twitter, police said: “Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on the A952.

“The road is currently closed between Mintlaw and the Toll of Birness.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.”

A post from Traffic Scotland reads: “The #A952 is closed in both directions near Mintlaw due to an earlier incident.

“The #A90 will be used as a diversion route via Peterhead.

“Please plan ahead to avoid long delays.”

The fire service told The P&J: “No confirmed injuries to the car driver.”

A police spokeswoman added: “At around 1.10pm we received a report of a crash involving a motorbike and a car on the A952.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

More to follow.

