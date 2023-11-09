‘Serious crash’ between motorbike and car closes A952 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road as drivers told to avoid area

The A952 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road has been closed due to a ‘serious crash’ between a motorbike and a car.

The busy route is closed between Toll of Birness and Mintlaw – a route of nine miles – following the incident at around 1:10pm.

Emergency services including the police and fire service are in attendance.

Two fire engines are at the scene, from Maud and Peterhead respectively.

Posting on Twitter, police said: “Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on the A952.

“The road is currently closed between Mintlaw and the Toll of Birness.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.”

A post from Traffic Scotland reads: “The #A952 is closed in both directions near Mintlaw due to an earlier incident.

“The #A90 will be used as a diversion route via Peterhead.

“Please plan ahead to avoid long delays.”

The fire service told The P&J: “No confirmed injuries to the car driver.”

A police spokeswoman added: “At around 1.10pm we received a report of a crash involving a motorbike and a car on the A952.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

More to follow.