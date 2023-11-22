Kingsford Nursery: Staff hailed for improvements after shock incidents where toddlers escaped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kingsford Nursery: Staff hailed for improvements after shock incidents where toddlers escaped

Inspectors upgraded the facility's 'weak' ratings following an unannounced follow-up visit.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Improvements have been made at Kingsford Nursery in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Improvements have been made at Kingsford Nursery in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Staff at Aberdeen’s Kingsford Nursery have been praised for their “outstanding” work to improve conditions one year after coming under fire when toddlers went missing.

Last year, the nursery was graded “weak” across the board following an unexpected visit by the Care Inspectorate.

It came after three-year-old River Wood walked out of the Kingsford Road facility without staff noticing.

He was later found wandering down the busy Lang Stracht and even had a near miss with a bus.

Kayleigh Kilpatrick’s son River managed to flee Kingsford Nursery last summer. Kayleigh is pictured with her children River and Sienna. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The youngster was then taken home by a kind passer-by.

An investigation later found that nursery employees took around 25 minutes to realise the toddler was gone.

Inspectors returned to the Sheddocksley nursery for a follow up unannounced visit this summer.

But it was a great result for the facility this time, as three areas were upgraded to “adequate” while one was even marked as “good”.

What did inspectors have to say about the nursery?

Inspectors said staff had an increased focus on children’s overall wellbeing and worked hard to ensure youngsters were nurtured and supported.

They also highlighted that children’s safety was improved thanks to new security measures that have been installed.

The nursery is located on the Kingsford Primary School site. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, inspectors said the nursery created a “welcoming environment” for youngsters.

Kingsford Nursery staff praised for ‘amazing’ achievement

The latest inspection result was recently discussed by the city council’s education committee.

Labour councillor Kate Blake welcomed the improvements, and said it was “an absolute credit to the staff for achieving that”.

Councillor Richard Brooks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The report was also hailed as an “amazing achievement” by Conservative councillor Richard Brooks.

He said: “Under “how good is the setting” it has moved from weak to good, that’s two steps up.

“The efforts that have gone in through officers, through staff must have been outstanding to achieve that.”

CONFIRMED: Aberdeen pupils to stay another day before Christmas after council blunder

