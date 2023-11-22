‘You will be sorely missed Danny boy’: St Fergus man named as A90 road crash victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘You will be sorely missed Danny boy’: St Fergus man named as A90 road crash victim

Daniel Wall has been described as "one of the kindest men" to live in the Aberdeenshire village.

By Louise Glen
Image: Police Scotland.
Image: Police Scotland.

A man who died following a crash on the A90 near Crimond has been named.

Daniel Wall, 43, was from the St Fergus area of Aberdeenshire.

Two people – a man and a woman – were taken to hospital following the accident on the Peterhead to Fraserburgh road.

The 46-year-old woman was later discharged from hospital.

A90 crash victim named as Daniel Wall from St Fergus

Daniel’s family said they are all “absolutely devastated” by Daniel’s passing.

They said: “Daniel was a much-loved, special man who touched the hearts of many people.

“Daniel’s love for music and comedy saw him attend many gigs featuring local bands, becoming friends with band members and goers alike.”

They also revealed that Daniel suffered from MS.

They added: “Daniel had a real zest for life despite his illness and over the years raised significant funds for the MS Society, completing two parachute jumps.

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police closed the road for 14 hours. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“He was a kind, courageous and loving man with a great sense of humour who will be so sorely missed but remembered with a smile.

“Our sincere thanks for the messages of support received from all those who knew him or our family.”

41-year-old  man arrested

Mr Wall was driving a blue Nissan Qashqai when the collision took place between a white lorry around 9.55am on Saturday.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance, where he later died.

The passenger of the car, a 46-year-old woman, was released from hospital with no serious injuries.

The driver of the lorry – a 41-year-old man – has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The road was closed for 14 hours to allow for investigation and vehicle recovery.

The A90 reopened around midnight.

A police spokesman continued: “Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0967 of 18 November.”

St Fergus community ‘saddened’

A tribute was also paid to Daniel by his friend Mikey Tee.

On the St Fergus Village Facebook page, he wrote: “It is with sad regret that my very good friend of over 30 years Daniel Wall, was killed on Saturday morning in a car accident involving a lorry driver on the A90 between St Fergus and Crimond.

“I’m sure many of the St Fergus community will also be saddened at the loss of one of the kindest men to live in the village, Daniel always had time to talk to everyone and even though he battled for many years with MS he never let it get the better of his positive happy attitude.

“He lived with his beloved cat Elvis at Renourd Court for many a happy year. My thoughts go out to his partner Kelly Gardner and his parents sisters, niece and all his family and close friends at this heart-breaking time.

“You will be sorely missed Danny boy.”

