‘You will be sorely missed Danny boy’: St Fergus man named as A90 road crash victim

A man who died following a crash on the A90 near Crimond has been named.

Daniel Wall, 43, was from the St Fergus area of Aberdeenshire.

Two people – a man and a woman – were taken to hospital following the accident on the Peterhead to Fraserburgh road.

The 46-year-old woman was later discharged from hospital.

Daniel’s family said they are all “absolutely devastated” by Daniel’s passing.

They said: “Daniel was a much-loved, special man who touched the hearts of many people.

“Daniel’s love for music and comedy saw him attend many gigs featuring local bands, becoming friends with band members and goers alike.”

They also revealed that Daniel suffered from MS.

They added: “Daniel had a real zest for life despite his illness and over the years raised significant funds for the MS Society, completing two parachute jumps.

“He was a kind, courageous and loving man with a great sense of humour who will be so sorely missed but remembered with a smile.

“Our sincere thanks for the messages of support received from all those who knew him or our family.”

41-year-old man arrested

Mr Wall was driving a blue Nissan Qashqai when the collision took place between a white lorry around 9.55am on Saturday.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance, where he later died.

The passenger of the car, a 46-year-old woman, was released from hospital with no serious injuries.

The driver of the lorry – a 41-year-old man – has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The road was closed for 14 hours to allow for investigation and vehicle recovery.

The A90 reopened around midnight.

A police spokesman continued: “Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0967 of 18 November.”

St Fergus community ‘saddened’

A tribute was also paid to Daniel by his friend Mikey Tee.

On the St Fergus Village Facebook page, he wrote: “It is with sad regret that my very good friend of over 30 years Daniel Wall, was killed on Saturday morning in a car accident involving a lorry driver on the A90 between St Fergus and Crimond.

“I’m sure many of the St Fergus community will also be saddened at the loss of one of the kindest men to live in the village, Daniel always had time to talk to everyone and even though he battled for many years with MS he never let it get the better of his positive happy attitude.

“He lived with his beloved cat Elvis at Renourd Court for many a happy year. My thoughts go out to his partner Kelly Gardner and his parents sisters, niece and all his family and close friends at this heart-breaking time.

“You will be sorely missed Danny boy.”