New security measures in place at Aberdeen’s Kingsford Nursery

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
January 24, 2023, 6:07 pm Updated: January 24, 2023, 6:14 pm
Security measures have been increased at Kingsford Nursery after a youngster managed to walk out unnoticed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Security measures have been increased at Kingsford Nursery after a youngster managed to walk out unnoticed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

New security measures have been implemented at Aberdeen’s Kingsford Nursery after a youngster managed to leave the facility unnoticed.

Three-year-old River Wood managed to flee Kingsford Nursery last August and was later found wandering down the Lang Stracht on his own.

But he was returned home safely with help from a passer-by.

An investigation by the Care Inspectorate found nursery staff took at least 25 minutes to realise the youngster was missing before alerting the council and police.

River Wood walked out of Aberdeen’s Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Since then, a review of security systems at the facility has been undertaken to ensure its playroom doors and main nursery entry area are secure and alarmed.

What has changed at Kingsford Nursery?

A report detailing the changes was discussed by the council’s education committee today.

Members heard that an alarm has since been installed on the door between the playroom to the foyer.

Children’s pegs have been moved to the main playroom so youngsters have no need to leave the area.

Kayleigh Kilpatrick’s son River was able to walk out of Kingsford Nursery. Kayleigh is pictured with her children River and Sienna. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A buzzer door entry system is in place to notify staff of anyone requiring access to the nursery and fob readers are to be provided for extra controlled access.

Doors at the nursery are to be locked at all times to prevent any unauthorised entrance or unsupervised exits.

And staff will be asked to stand at the doors as youngsters get dropped off and picked up.

The final security measure will see all emergency exits at the nursery alarmed.

Meanwhile nursery staff have received extra child protection and safeguarding training, and advice on runaway child procedures to ensure they know how to respond should an incident like this occur again.

‘Quite a bit of work to do’

As part of the report, council officers have been instructed to continue supporting improvements at the nursery and address any vulnerabilities across the wider school and early learning estate.

Service manager Andrew Jones told the committee the council was working on “raising the bar” in terms of security.

Liberal Democrat Martin Greig brought forward the revised £100,000 plan for winter clothing for Aberdeen's poorest children. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Councillor Martin Greig asked for an update on works across the school estate at a future education committee meeting. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Officers are working through a programme of works at the moment. They are looking at the highest priority works, getting costs and finalising timescales.

Mr Jones also noted that there was “quite a bit of work to do” to get every learning setting up to a higher standard.

Committee convener councillor Martin Greig asked for officers to provide an update on the works at a future meeting.

He said: “It might be helpful for us to have that reassurance that the procedures are being followed and there is compliance at all the settings.

“It will give us some comfort to know that the security arrangements are working.”

