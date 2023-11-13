A Whopper of a deal: Kids meals for £1 launched at Burger King in Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A Whopper of a deal: Kids meals for £1 launched at Burger King in Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness

It will last until December 21 and will be available at three restaurants in Aberdeen and one each in Elgin and Inverness.

By Chris Cromar
Outside of Burger King in Berryden, Aberdeen.
Burger King's newest restaurant in the region is at Berryden in Aberdeen, which opened in December 2022.

Burger King has announced a Whopper of a deal with kids being able to eat for just £1 across Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness.

Launched today, it will be available at the burger chain’s drive-thrus across the whole of Scotland.

Burger King said it is to “help keep the wee ones happy” and is available until December 21.

Burger King cheesburger, apples and Capri-Sun.
This will only cost £1 at Burger King until December 21. Image: Burger King.

To be eligible, children must be accompanied by an adult, who needs to purchase a burger meal.

The choice for kids comes from the King Jr. menu and they can select from a cheeseburger, hamburger, chicken nuggets or vegan nuggets.

As well as this, they will be able to choose from a portion of fries or apple slices and a water or Capri Sun.

Eight Burger Kings across north and north-east

There are eight Burger Kings across the north and north-east, including five in Aberdeen alone.

The newest one in the region opened in the Berryden area of the city in December last year and saw the chain give out 1,000 free burgers in January to celebrate.

This one is eligible for the £1 deal, as it has a drive-thru, as will the ones at the city’s Queen’s Links and Wellington Road.

Outside of Burger King in Elgin.
Burger King’s Elgin branch will take part in the promotion.

Burger King’s two other Aberdeen branches – Union Street and Union Square – will therefore not be eligible.

However, Elgin’s BK will be part of it, as will the one located at Inverness Retail Park, with the one in the Highland capital’s Eastgate Shopping Centre not able to due to having no drive-thru.

During last month’s “half-term” break, Burger King had the same promotion on, however, it only covered 14 restaurants in central Scotland, including six in Glasgow.

‘Always looking for new ways to bring great value to our customers’

When asked by The P&J was the north and north-east excluded from that deal because the October holidays consist of two weeks in the region, compared to one elsewhere in Scotland, Burger King denied this.

A spokeswoman at the time told The P&J: “We are always looking for new ways to bring great value to our customers and will be reviewing the success of “Kids Eat for £1″.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The NHS blood test for Alzheimer's will be easy to administer and more accurate, its backers say. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen drug maker TauRx hails NHS Alzheimer's blood test project
Ellon McDonald's drive-thru plans were inspired by the likes of this Brentford branch
Revealed: McDonald's based ill-fated Ellon drive-thru plans on English branches hundreds of miles away
Christopher Allison admitted assaulting the father of the bride at a wedding in Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Father of bride left with horror head injuries after Aberdeen wedding attack
Police at the scene where a man was injured in Fraserburgh.
Man, 49, taken to hospital after being found injured in Fraserburgh
Dr Margaret Ritchie, founder of the STEM Academy, has died aged 65.
Dr Margaret Ritchie: Former Torry teacher and creator of STEM Academy dies
Scene of a crash on the A952 near Clola.
Biker killed in A952 crash near Clola named by police
The vehicle ban is in operation outside Fraserburgh South Park School. Image: Google Street View
Police to dish out fines as traffic ban around Fraserburgh school gets more serious
Oil platform and a supply vessel in the North sea during sunset.
North Sea industry insiders warn regulator's plan to cut CO2 emissions may backfire
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Planning Ahead Picture shows; Portsoy Church. Portsoy. Supplied by Mhorvan Park Date; 06/11/2023
Portsoy church could become huge dream home and new bath showroom at Haudagain roundabout
Drilling for metals under a barley field at Arthrath near Ellon.
Aberdeenshire's ancient rock may kick-start valuable new industry

Conversation