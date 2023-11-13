A Whopper of a deal: Kids meals for £1 launched at Burger King in Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness

Burger King has announced a Whopper of a deal with kids being able to eat for just £1 across Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness.

Launched today, it will be available at the burger chain’s drive-thrus across the whole of Scotland.

Burger King said it is to “help keep the wee ones happy” and is available until December 21.

To be eligible, children must be accompanied by an adult, who needs to purchase a burger meal.

The choice for kids comes from the King Jr. menu and they can select from a cheeseburger, hamburger, chicken nuggets or vegan nuggets.

As well as this, they will be able to choose from a portion of fries or apple slices and a water or Capri Sun.

Eight Burger Kings across north and north-east

There are eight Burger Kings across the north and north-east, including five in Aberdeen alone.

The newest one in the region opened in the Berryden area of the city in December last year and saw the chain give out 1,000 free burgers in January to celebrate.

This one is eligible for the £1 deal, as it has a drive-thru, as will the ones at the city’s Queen’s Links and Wellington Road.

Burger King’s two other Aberdeen branches – Union Street and Union Square – will therefore not be eligible.

However, Elgin’s BK will be part of it, as will the one located at Inverness Retail Park, with the one in the Highland capital’s Eastgate Shopping Centre not able to due to having no drive-thru.

During last month’s “half-term” break, Burger King had the same promotion on, however, it only covered 14 restaurants in central Scotland, including six in Glasgow.

‘Always looking for new ways to bring great value to our customers’

When asked by The P&J was the north and north-east excluded from that deal because the October holidays consist of two weeks in the region, compared to one elsewhere in Scotland, Burger King denied this.

A spokeswoman at the time told The P&J: “We are always looking for new ways to bring great value to our customers and will be reviewing the success of “Kids Eat for £1″.”