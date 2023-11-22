Car smashes into barrier beside traffic lights in Aberdeen following two-vehicle crash

A car smashed into a barrier while another motor left the road in a two-vehicle crash in the Haudagain area of Aberdeen.

Police and ambulance were present at the scene on North Anderson Drive this afternoon.

They were responding to an incident between two cars near the Esso petrol station on the A96.

Photos show a silver Toyota Avensis crashed into a roadside barrier beside traffic lights, and a blue Vauxhall Astra on a grassy embankment at the side of the road.

The road remained open despite heavy delays.

More to follow.