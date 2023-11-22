Car smashes into barrier beside traffic lights in Aberdeen following two-vehicle crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Car smashes into barrier beside traffic lights in Aberdeen following two-vehicle crash

Both police and ambulance attended the scene.

By Graham Fleming
Crash at Haudagain
Barriers at the junction at Haudagain were heavily damaged. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

A car smashed into a barrier while another motor left the road in a two-vehicle crash in the Haudagain area of Aberdeen.

Police and ambulance were present at the scene on North Anderson Drive this afternoon.

They were responding to an incident between two cars near the Esso petrol station on the A96.

Photos show a silver Toyota Avensis crashed into a roadside barrier beside traffic lights, and a blue Vauxhall Astra on a grassy embankment at the side of the road.

Junction at Haudagain.
Emergency services attended the junction at Haudagain. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

The road remained open despite heavy delays.

More to follow.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drunken man performed solo sex act in window overlooking Aberdeen car park
The sausage and cider festival would take place at the same time as a memorial ceremony nearby in Hazlehead Park.
'Extremely disrespectful': Sausage and cider music festival to change dates after clash with Piper…
Outside of Burger King at Queen's Links in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Burger King restaurants to give away free chicken fries for one day only
Campbell, Steven and Leo on a hill-walk
Portlethen boy wants to help others 'like his daddy' with 10k walk for cancer…
Aiden Leigh, 17, with a very proud family - mum Charmaine, sister Cara and dad Eddie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen schoolboy achieves best marks in Scotland - in two different Higher subjects
A CHC Scotia helicopter in January 2023,
North Sea helicopter workers strike over pay
Offshore Helicopter Services UK aircraft in Dyce, Aberdeen. I
Aberdeen's Offshore Helicopter Services in £10 million tax probe
Aberdeen FC fans surrounded the open top bus as the team celebrated their Scottish League Cup triumph in style back in 2014
Aberdeen FC promised victory parade through city centre if they win cup final
Daniel Wall has been named as the victim of a crash on the A90.
'You will be sorely missed Danny boy': St Fergus man named as A90 road…
Improvements have been made at Kingsford Nursery in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Kingsford Nursery: Staff hailed for improvements after shock incidents where toddlers escaped