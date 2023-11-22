North Sea helicopter workers strike over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Sea helicopter workers strike over pay

Industrial action will continue until middle of next month.

By Mathew Perry
A CHC Scotia helicopter in January 2023,
A CHC Scotia helicopter in January 2023, A CHC Helicopter pictured in January 2023.

More than 60 workers employed by Aberdeen airport-based helicopter services firm CHC Scotia are taking part in strike action from today.

Unite the Union said members employed by CHC at Aberdeen, Humberside and Norwich airports were participating in a rolling strike programme until December 17.

Unite’s members at CHC will also observe a continuous overtime ban until one minute after midnight of November 28.

More than four in five CHC workers voted in favour of the strikes

Unite said 80.4% of its members across the three affected airports voted in favour of industrial action, on a turnout of 95%.

The strikes got under way in Aberdeen at 5am today, while workers at Norwich and Humberside airports will start theirs tomorrow.

A spokesperson for CHC said: “CHC is committed to engaging in constructive conversations with trade unions and employee representatives.

“We are disappointed by Unite’s decision to strike.

“Negotiations should always be a dialogue, and we are ready to continue that dialogue.”

Union members ‘angry’ at CHC pay offer

Unite said the pay dispute centred on CHC’s staggered pay offer of a 2.5% increase backdated to April this year, followed by a further 5% backdated to November 1. An additional 3.5% increase would have been applied in 2024.

But the union said the offer was “emphatically rejected” by 79% of its members.

And it pointed to the broader inflation figure, which stood at 11.4% in April.

Unite industrial officer John Clark said CHC workers were “rightly angry” at being offered a 2.5% increase backdated to April “at a time when inflation was in double figures”.

He added: “The company haven’t listened to its workforce and our members will continue to take strike until they do.

north sea helicopter
Stock image of a CHC S-92 helicopter. Dyce, Aberdeen.

“We hope the first round of strike action focuses the minds of management to do what is required to resolve this dispute, or it could escalate further.”

Unite general-secretary Sharon Graham said the union’s members were left with “no option” but to strike.

“Our members will not accept a significant real terms pay cut,” Ms Graham said, adding: “CHC Scotia must substantially improve its offer to reflect the cost-of-living crisis.”

Unite the Union general-secretary Sharon Graham.
Unite the Union general-secretary Sharon Graham. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire

CHC workers represented by Unite include aircraft engineers, aircraft mechanics, and aeronautical engineers, among others.

The company provides helicopter support services for the offshore energy market, as well as search and rescue for major North Sea firms including Shell and Petrofac.

In July the firm announced it had secured a contract to provide crew change services to the Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm off the east coast of England.

