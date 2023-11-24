European Curling Championships: Scotland’s Bruce Mouat raring to face Swedish arch-rival in gold-medal match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European Curling Championships: Scotland’s Bruce Mouat raring to face Swedish arch-rival in gold-medal match

The rematch of the Olympic final will see Mouat's reigning world champions face Sweden’s six-time world champions.

By Sophie Goodwin
Scotland's Team Mouat will contest the gold-medal match at the European Curling Championships at Curl Aberdeen.
Scotland's Team Mouat will contest the gold-medal match at the European Curling Championships at Curl Aberdeen. Image: WCF.

Scotland’s Bruce Mouat will once again go head-to-head with arch-rival Niklas Edin as the two teams that have dominated curling in recent years meet in the European Championships gold medal game at Curl Aberdeen.

The two finalists have won 10 of the last 11 European titles between them, with Edin’s men winning seven in all, but Mouat’s team have taken the title all three times they have played in the Euros.

Team Mouat’s gold medal match takes place on Saturday afternoon.

“I’m really excited to play them,” said the Scottish skip.

“We always have good games against them, whether it’s a round-robin stage or in a final, so we’re very excited to play them and we’ll have to play well.

“We’ll start with the hammer, which is always a nice thing to have and it will be a really good match.”

Bruce Moaut, left, with his team after winning the World Curling Championships in April 2023. Image: Shutterstock.

There will be no secret to how they look to go about their business as they head in with the hammer, which gives them last stone advantage on account of having finished above the Swedes in the round-robin stages.

“We just have to do all the small things right: the communication, the line calling, all the things that come into play in every game,” said Mouat.

“In the pressure situations it’s how you deal with it and that’s going to be the key.”

Standard has been high across competition, says Mouat

He believes a repeat of their all-round performance in their 7-4 win against a powerful Swiss line-up will give him, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan every chance of retaining the title for a third season in a row and their fourth in all.

“We’re in a very good spot and obviously looking forward to playing tomorrow and we’ll definitely try to repeat what we just did there, because that was one of our best games of the season,” Mouat said.

It had looked like being a tight affair when the teams forced one another to take singles at the first two ends, but the first crucial moment came at the third end when the Scots claimed their two.

They then gave their opponents little room for manoeuvre over the next three ends, the first two of which were blanked, before the Swiss were left with no choice but to take another single at the sixth.

After another blanked end, the killer blow was delivered at the eighth where the Scots capitalised on Swiss mistakes to leave Mouat with a straightforward tap back to secure a three and a near irreversible 6-2 lead.

They then closed the match out clinically and the way they overcame such high calibre opposition was a major boost to their confidence ahead of the final showdown.

Scottish curler Bruce Mouat. Image: Chris Watt.

“The level of play at the Europeans this year has been amazing, from all 10 teams that I saw,” Mouat observed.

“You saw that in our game yesterday against the Finnish boys who, at the end of the week only got one win, but they played an unbelievable game last night and made some high difficulty shots, so it did not matter one bit who we were playing in the semis.

“I think the four teams who were playing in the semis are four of the best teams in the world, so it was going to be tough whoever we played.

“Regardless of who we were playing we were going to have to play well, but the boys and I have worked really hard this season top get to this point and it’s great to have a chance of winning gold again.”

