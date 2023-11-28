Work on five vessels boosts profits at Macduff Shipyards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work on five vessels boosts profits at Macduff Shipyards

The firm's latest annual accounts show near-50% jump in earnings.

By Keith Findlay
One of Macduff Shipyards' recent builds, the Banff-registered fishing vessel Zenith. Image: Macduff Shipyards
Bosses at Macduff Shipyards are celebrating a busy and profitable year.

The business notched up a near 50% increase in pre-tax profits, to £2.59 million, during the 12 months to February 28 2023.

Accounts lodged at Companies House also show its total headcount increased to an average of 220 employees, from 214 previously.

But turnover fell slightly in the latest period, to £ 28.9m from £ 29.5, a year earlier as the Aberdeenshire boatbuilder – like all business in the UK – faced inflationary headwinds.

Crane hire and profiling divisions also ‘very busy’

The company operates from sites in Macduff, Fraserburgh and Buckie.

Managing director John Watt said: “These accounts reflect five new vessels delivered during the year, together with increased repair and refit work.

“Our crane hire and profiling divisions have also been very busy.”

The Jacqueline Anne and Endeavour fishing boats built by Macduff Shipyards.
Macduff is also playing its part in the national net-zero effort, Mr Watt said.

He added: “The yard has worked hard to improve the efficiency of its new-build vessels, reducing fuel consumption and their environmental impact.

“Earlier this year the yard fitted the first UK fishing vessel with a diesel exhaust fluid system, reducing the ship’s emissions below the limits set out by the International Maritime Organisation.”

40 young people in work experience at Macduff Shipyards

Macduff also has a strong track record for creating career opportunities for young people in the north-east.

Mr Watt said: “We are pleased we have managed to grow our workforce.

“We continue to invest heavily in our business and people, and at present we have 40 young people in work experience from college, modern apprenticeships or HNC (Higher National Certificate) courses.”

Scottish Government minister Ivan McKee, left, chats to Macduff Shipyards managing director John Watt, during a visit to Buckie last year.
As well as boat building and repairs, the company has profiling, crane hire and precision engineering operations.

Macduff Profilers cuts carbon steel, stainless steel and aluminium, and Macduff Crane Hire operates 10 mobile cranes nationally. Macduff Precision Engineering provides a range of machining, welding and fabrication services.

Mr Watt said the yard has remained busy throughout 2023.

‘Healthy order book’

This is thanks to a healthy order book for fishing and workboats as well as ongoing refits on fishing, fish farming and oil and gas industry-related vessels, he added.

Expansion in recent years saw Macduff acquire the main fabrication building and machinery from the liquidators of Buckie Shipyards.

In 2017 it acquired the former Herd and Mackenzie’s shipyard from Moray Council.

Macduff Shipyards in Macduff.
Last year Macduff said it was to double the berthing capacity of its facility in Buckie.

This would allow the Macduff-based company to take on more building, maintenance and repair work for various industry sectors and vessels, bosses said.

The £1.9m project was expected to create 10 new jobs in Moray over the next three years. It was backed by up to £190,000 of funding from economic development quango Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

