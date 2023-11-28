Legal action success for five former Stoneywood paper mill employees

Five workers who were made redundant at Stoneywood paper mill in Aberdeen have won legal action claims against owners Arjowiggins.

An employment judge found that the workers were let go from the facility – which went into administration in September last year – without being properly consulted.

The court result means that the five former workers, who were represented by lawyer Paul Kissen, will be entitled to compensation.

Mr Kissen of Glasgow-based Thompson Solicitors, said that a consultation between Arjowiggins and union Unite should have begun 45 days before any redundancies.

He said this is due to the legal obligation employers have on staff facing redundancy, of which 368 lost their jobs at the Aberdeen site.

The lawyer added: “They should have discussed ways of avoiding or reducing redundancies and, in particular, ways to mitigate the consequences of the dismissals, e.g. discussing other job opportunities in the local area and giving time to the employees to explore these.”

Mr Kissen told the P&J that he expects the outcome to “be the same” for the rest of the claimants who are also taking legal action.

These cases are being taken forward by Unite the union.

‘I am very confident of a positive outcome’

Legal officer for Unite Mark Lyon said he expects the outcome to be revealed “in the coming weeks”.

He is also optimistic of success, saying: “I am very confident of a positive outcome in favour of the membership and for them to receive a protective award in the judgement.

“The exact figures are hard to estimate but the maximum award can be up to 12 weeks pay but normally more like eight weeks.”