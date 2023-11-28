Legal action success for five former Stoneywood paper mill employees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Legal action success for five former Stoneywood paper mill employees

An employment judge found that the workers were let go from the facility without being properly consulted.

By Chris Cromar
Stoneywood paper mill.
The paper mill went into administration in September last year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Five workers who were made redundant at Stoneywood paper mill in Aberdeen have won legal action claims against owners Arjowiggins.

An employment judge found that the workers were let go from the facility – which went into administration in September last year – without being properly consulted.

The court result means that the five former workers, who were represented by lawyer Paul Kissen, will be entitled to compensation.

Stoneywood Mill sign.
Stoneywood Mill operated in the area for over 250 years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Mr Kissen of Glasgow-based Thompson Solicitors, said that a consultation between Arjowiggins and union Unite should have begun 45 days before any redundancies.

He said this is due to the legal obligation employers have on staff facing redundancy, of which 368 lost their jobs at the Aberdeen site.

The lawyer added: “They should have discussed ways of avoiding or reducing redundancies and, in particular, ways to mitigate the consequences of the dismissals, e.g. discussing other job opportunities in the local area and giving time to the employees to explore these.”

Inside Stoneywood paper mill.
The paper mill is now closed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Mr Kissen told the P&J that he expects the outcome to “be the same” for the rest of the claimants who are also taking legal action.

These cases are being taken forward by Unite the union.

‘I am very confident of a positive outcome’

Legal officer for Unite Mark Lyon said he expects the outcome to be revealed “in the coming weeks”.

He is also optimistic of success, saying: “I am very confident of a positive outcome in favour of the membership and for them to receive a protective award in the judgement.

“The exact figures are hard to estimate but the maximum award can be up to 12 weeks pay but normally more like eight weeks.”

Conversation