Early start to ski season as Lecht Ski Centre is blanketed in snow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Early start to ski season as Lecht Ski Centre is blanketed in snow

Snow has fallen onto high ground across the Cairngorm Mountains, including the ski centre.

By Ross Hempseed

As the country braces for the weather to turn colder, snow has come early to the slopes of the Cairngorms to the delight of avid skiers.

Snow has fallen onto high ground across the Cairngorm Mountains, including at the Lecht Ski Centre and the Cairngorm Mountain Resort.

The snowfall over the past few days has created something that would not look out of place in a Hallmark Christmas film.

Both centres are very popular with snow sports enthusiasts across the country who eagerly await the start of the season for a chance to tackle the snow-covered slopes.

Usually, the ski season runs from December to April, but this year snow has fallen early – with more on the way.

Slopes on the Cairngorms have been covered in snow with more on the way. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for snow and ice collectively running from 5pm on Wednesday until 11am on Thursday.

This will delight avid skiers and snowboarders keen to get out on the newly minted snow slopes.

The Lecht snow gates had to be closed last night due to the hazardous driving conditions caused by the snow.

Snow fall at the Lecht Ski centre in the Cairngorms
The snow created the look and feel of a winter wonderland atop the Cairngorms. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Cairngorm Mountain Resort has also had snowfall, concentrated over higher slopes.

However, people coming to the resort will be disappointed as there is no way to access them as the funicular has been pulled from service due to issues with the track.

According to STV meteorologist Sean Batty, Scotland could be heading for a lengthy cold spell and could be as bad as 2010 when the UK was plunged into a freezing cold winter.

Temperatures in and around the Cairngorms are predicted to drop to -8C and below according to the Met Office.

Snow warning as temperatures to plummet to MINUS 8 across the north and north-east

More from Environment

It is felt the planned battery plant would help make Inverness Caledonian Thistle financially stable
Inverness Caley Thistle battery storage plan decision delayed for site visit
The area has some of Scotland's finest mountains.
Highland area with some of the finest glens and bens 'overdue' national park status,…
Kate Forbes at the launch of Highland Renewables in Inverness with Yvonne Crook from Highland Tourism CIC and George Baxter, from GreenPower Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Renewables giant helps power Kate Forbes roadshows
Scott Goodall, operations coordinator for the Big Issue eBikes, spoke to the Press and Journal about how the scheme has got on over the last 12 months. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
After wobbly start one year ago, are Aberdeen ebikes finally 'part of the city'?
3
Glenmore Forest was bought from the Duke of Gordon in 1923
'It’s a different challenge now': Visitor pressure a growing problem for Glenmore managers 100…
A dead sperm whale calf
Sperm whale calf dies 10 days after becoming stranded on Skye despite monumental effort…
Stella McCartney has lodged plans for the house in Glenuig. Image Shutterstock
Woodland Trust Scotland objects to Stella McCartney's planned Highland home
Gayle Ritchie chats to rewilding guide Stef Lauer in Glen Feshie.
We go on a 'rewilding journey' in Cairngorms National Park and discover nature is…
Paul Reynolds, manager of New Arc, is urging drivers to call the wildlife hospital if they hit a deer with their car. Image: Paul Reynolds / New Arc.
New Arc's plea to stop 'hit and run' deer crashes which leave them suffering
The community trust is looking to buy an area within Farigaig Forest. Image Shutterstock
School visits and food growing trials could be new use for former forestry classroom…

Conversation