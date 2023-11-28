Early start to ski season as Lecht Ski Centre is blanketed in snow

As the country braces for the weather to turn colder, snow has come early to the slopes of the Cairngorms to the delight of avid skiers.

Snow has fallen onto high ground across the Cairngorm Mountains, including at the Lecht Ski Centre and the Cairngorm Mountain Resort.

The snowfall over the past few days has created something that would not look out of place in a Hallmark Christmas film.

Both centres are very popular with snow sports enthusiasts across the country who eagerly await the start of the season for a chance to tackle the snow-covered slopes.

Usually, the ski season runs from December to April, but this year snow has fallen early – with more on the way.

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for snow and ice collectively running from 5pm on Wednesday until 11am on Thursday.

This will delight avid skiers and snowboarders keen to get out on the newly minted snow slopes.

The Lecht snow gates had to be closed last night due to the hazardous driving conditions caused by the snow.

The Cairngorm Mountain Resort has also had snowfall, concentrated over higher slopes.

However, people coming to the resort will be disappointed as there is no way to access them as the funicular has been pulled from service due to issues with the track.

According to STV meteorologist Sean Batty, Scotland could be heading for a lengthy cold spell and could be as bad as 2010 when the UK was plunged into a freezing cold winter.

Temperatures in and around the Cairngorms are predicted to drop to -8C and below according to the Met Office.