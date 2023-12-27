Wool for Ewe ‘family’ having a ball getting people knitting

An Aberdeen wool shop run by a mother and daughter is proving knitting is firmly back in fashion.

In recent years, woolcrafts have exploded amongst all generations who reap the mental health benefits of both crocheting and knitting.

Located on Rosemount Place, Wool for Ewe was started in 2007 by owner Kathleen Morrison and managed by her daughter Faye Howard.

The duo know how important woolcrafts are in providing comfort and helping destress.

Ms Howard says there has been a recent surge in people coming into the store to feel the thousands of balls of wool, searching for the perfect yarn for whatever garment they make.

During a visit to the shop, several loyal customers flitted in and out of the shop, each one treated as family.

Ms Howard says some of her regulars could “be part of the shop furniture” with how often they come in for supplies and a chat.

Despite the regular influx of people to the shop, Ms Howard says brick-and-mortar stores are struggling, but she is thankful to all her patrons for their continued support.

Ms Howard added: “It’s not just a shop, it’s part of a close-knit community. All shops support each other, we are not all the same and so we have different things to offer.

“It’s lovely to see so many customers come in regularly, you get to know people and you learn things, it’s a centre for good and exciting news as well. It’s just a happy place.”

She recalled a touching moment she shared with a regular customer who had come into the shop and broke down after saying her husband had passed away.

Ms Howard proceeded to give her a big hug and the customer couldn’t believe it.

Patrons praise knitting for helping them through hard times

She said: “Wool-crafts have become a lot more popular in recent years because they are a lot more portable and a lot more social.

“Sewing and dressmaking can take a large amount of space, when I get home I sit on the sofa with just two needles, some wool and my pattern and I’m ready to go.

“The basics of knitting are just two stitches – the knit and pearl – and once you know them you can make anything.”

Ms Howard says people often want to take up knitting to “switch off” during the evenings.

In particular, students looking to destress from the pressure of their exams source out their shop to find the perfect knitting project to work on.

She noted that celebrities like Tom Daley have popularised knitting among the younger generation.

“For a long time, people used to think knitting was an old wife’s thing. It’s really not.

“Exam time is a very popular time for students to knit. They’ve been studying all day and just want to sit in front of the TV, working away on a project.

“For some people, it’s not just having a cosy knitted jumper at the end of it, but it’s the process of making it. It’s about the accomplishment.”

Hazel McRobb has been coming to the store frequently as she knits 78 bobble hats in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK following her dad’s death of the same disease.

She has managed to get it down to a science producing two hats per day and with just a few left to go, has raised more than £900.

She says it’s “really relaxing to sit down and just knit”.

Wool for Ewe is not just a business, it’s a family

Another store patron, Jane Ronie, who has been coming to the shop for more than 16 years, says knitting is “her rock” when times are tough.

She was in the store to pick up a large package of high-quality wool for several garments she was creating for Christmas.

She said: “Having a local wool shop is very beneficial. I’ve been knitting since I was five when my mother taught me and to have a shop near me is very important, for instance, to get advice and support on some of your projects. It’s not just a business, it’s a family.

“Knitting as a hobby has seen me through some very hard times. like when I’m lonely, I just pick up a project and get to work.”

For anyone starting, Ms Howard says beginners should think about what they want to knit as there is a vast selection of what you can create.

Her advice to anyone wanting to start knitting is simply “give it a go”.