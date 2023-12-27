Wool for Ewe ‘family’ having a ball getting people knitting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wool for Ewe ‘family’ having a ball getting people knitting

A mother-daughter duo have been running Wool for Ewe in Aberdeen since 2007.

By Ross Hempseed
Wool for Ewe: Owner Kathleen Morrison (R) and long-time customer Jane Ronie.
Owner Kathleen Morrison (R) and long-time customer Jane Ronie at Wool For Ewe. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen wool shop run by a mother and daughter is proving knitting is firmly back in fashion.

In recent years, woolcrafts have exploded amongst all generations who reap the mental health benefits of both crocheting and knitting.

Located on Rosemount Place, Wool for Ewe was started in 2007 by owner Kathleen Morrison and managed by her daughter Faye Howard.

The duo know how important woolcrafts are in providing comfort and helping destress.

Ms Howard says there has been a recent surge in people coming into the store to feel the thousands of balls of wool, searching for the perfect yarn for whatever garment they make.

Jane Ronie (L) a regular customer and Kathleen Morrison (R) the owner of Wool for Ewe. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

During a visit to the shop, several loyal customers flitted in and out of the shop, each one treated as family.

Ms Howard says some of her regulars could “be part of the shop furniture” with how often they come in for supplies and a chat.

Despite the regular influx of people to the shop, Ms Howard says brick-and-mortar stores are struggling, but she is thankful to all her patrons for their continued support.

Faye Howard putting away balls of wool at Wool for Ewe.
The shop has thousands of balls of wool all of varying quality and for every garment. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

Ms Howard added: “It’s not just a shop, it’s part of a close-knit community. All shops support each other, we are not all the same and so we have different things to offer.

“It’s lovely to see so many customers come in regularly, you get to know people and you learn things, it’s a centre for good and exciting news as well. It’s just a happy place.”

She recalled a touching moment she shared with a regular customer who had come into the shop and broke down after saying her husband had passed away.

Ms Howard proceeded to give her a big hug and the customer couldn’t believe it.

Patrons praise knitting for helping them through hard times

She said: “Wool-crafts have become a lot more popular in recent years because they are a lot more portable and a lot more social.

“Sewing and dressmaking can take a large amount of space, when I get home I sit on the sofa with just two needles, some wool and my pattern and I’m ready to go.

“The basics of knitting are just two stitches – the knit and pearl – and once you know them you can make anything.”

Faye Howard manages the store Wool for Ewe on Rosemount Place. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

Ms Howard says people often want to take up knitting to “switch off” during the evenings.

In particular, students looking to destress from the pressure of their exams source out their shop to find the perfect knitting project to work on.

She noted that celebrities like Tom Daley have popularised knitting among the younger generation.

The shop has every colours and texture you can imagine on their shelves. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

“For a long time, people used to think knitting was an old wife’s thing. It’s really not.

“Exam time is a very popular time for students to knit. They’ve been studying all day and just want to sit in front of the TV, working away on a project.

“For some people, it’s not just having a cosy knitted jumper at the end of it, but it’s the process of making it. It’s about the accomplishment.”

A customer browses for knitting supplies at Wool for Ewe in Aberdeen.
Hazel McRobb on the hunt for the perfect wool for her charity hats. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

Hazel McRobb has been coming to the store frequently as she knits 78 bobble hats in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK following her dad’s death of the same disease.

She has managed to get it down to a science producing two hats per day and with just a few left to go, has raised more than £900.

She says it’s “really relaxing to sit down and just knit”.

Wool for Ewe is not just a business, it’s a family

Another store patron, Jane Ronie, who has been coming to the shop for more than 16 years, says knitting is “her rock” when times are tough.

She was in the store to pick up a large package of high-quality wool for several garments she was creating for Christmas.

She said: “Having a local wool shop is very beneficial. I’ve been knitting since I was five when my mother taught me and to have a shop near me is very important, for instance, to get advice and support on some of your projects. It’s not just a business, it’s a family.

“Knitting as a hobby has seen me through some very hard times. like when I’m lonely, I just pick up a project and get to work.”

For anyone starting, Ms Howard says beginners should think about what they want to knit as there is a vast selection of what you can create.

Her advice to anyone wanting to start knitting is simply “give it a go”.

