Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Driver rushed to hospital following early morning crash on A90

The incident happened at around 6am on Monday morning.

By Ross Hempseed
The incident happened just south of Cleanhill Roundabout in Aberdeen. Image: James Walker.
The incident happened just south of Cleanhill Roundabout in Aberdeen. Image: James Walker.

One person has been rushed to hospital following a crash on the A90 near Cleanhill roundabout early this morning.

The crash occurred at just after 6am on Monday morning involving two vehicles.

Emergency services including police and ambulance were dispatched to the scene just south of Cleanhill Roundabout on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

Police have confirmed one person, the driver of one of the vehicles, has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A police spokesman said: “Around 6.10am on Monday, December 4, police were called to the A90 near Cleanhill Roundabout, following a report of a two-car crash.

“One driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment and the road was cleared around 8am.”

