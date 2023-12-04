Unique former manse turned family home with ‘wow factor’ hits the market in Potterton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Unique former manse turned family home with ‘wow factor’ hits the market in Potterton

South Manse, for sale at offers over £465,000, features an impressive curved extension.

By Ellie Milne
Exterior of former manse in Potterton
The unique property is located near the Auld Kirk in Potterton. Image: Re/Max City and Shire.

A unique period property which has been transformed into a spacious family home has hit the market in Potterton.

The former manse for the Auld Kirk in the Aberdeenshire village has been upgraded by its current owners but has not lost its “period charm”.

South Manse is located at Panmure Gardens right next door to the church building which has also been turned into a stunning home.

The four-bedroom property has recently been put up for sale at offers over £465,000.

Front exterior of South Manse in Potterton
The front of the Potterton family home. Image: Re/Max City and Shire.

Impressive manse for sale in Potterton

The extension of the property has created a unique family home with open plan living spaces throughout.

Traditional wooden finishes remain despite renovations with cornices and deep skirtings surrounding the high ceilings.

An eye-catching stained glass door opens into a grand reception hall which leads to the staircase and all downstairs rooms.

South Manse formal lounge with exposed granite wall
The exposed granite wall in the lounge is a stand-out feature of this property. Image: Re/Max City and Shire.
South Manse kitchen
The kitchen features solid oak units. Image: Re/Max City and Shire.

A formal space at the front of the house features a period window with wooden shutters, an exposed granite wall and a real flame fire set in marble.

The lounge leads to the dining room through an archway which then opens through double doors into the solid oak kitchen which forms part of the impressive curved extension.

Property offers ‘wow factor’

It is the master bedroom in this property which adds the overall “wow factor” due to its floor-to-ceiling curved Georgian windows and door which lead to a terrace area.

There’s a large walk-in wardrobe with a dressing area, plus an ensuite bathroom.

The other bedrooms boast dormer-style bay windows with views of the Potterton countryside.

Windows in manse master bedroom in Potterton
The master bedroom boasts an impressive curved design. Image: Re/Max City and Shire.
South manse outbuilding in Potterton
An outbuilding in the garden is used as a kennel by the current owners. Image: Re/Max City and Shire.

South Manse also offers the perfect outdoor space for alfresco dining and entertaining with a tiered terrace and patio overlooking the lawn.

At the end of the garden there is a granite outbuilding, currently used as a kennel, in addition to a detached double garage and large timber shed.

The family home is located just five miles from Aberdeen city centre in an active community with a shop, post office, pub and community centre.

The nearest primary school is in Balmedie while secondary schooling is available at Bridge of Don Academy.

To arrange a viewing contact Remax on 01224 007253 or email info@remax-aberdeen.net

Stunning steading near Inverurie on the market for £295,000

More from Property

New images of what the Hamish House could look like, built on the site of the former Savile cottage.
Mountaineers object to plans to demolish Jimmy Savile's Glencoe cottage to build new home
Beasdale station cottage as the Jacobite steam train passes by. Image: McIntyre & Company.
Cosy station cottage on famous Harry Potter train route hits the market
Cardhu is a stunning steading located near Inverurie.
Stunning steading near Inverurie on the market for £295,000
Apartment 300's living room.
Inverness apartment with four balconies offers spectacular views of the city centre
Muckle Kirk in Peterhead is up for sale.
Centuries-old Muckle Kirk in Peterhead hits the market for offers over £150,000
Upper Kennerty Mill in Peterculter.
Historic converted mill with glass floor view, water wheels and a whisky snug in…
Five-bedroom home with private sauna.
Stylish Deeside home with built-in sauna on the market for £590,000
New homes have gone on the market at the Charleston development in Cove.
New £245,000 homes all wrapped up for Christmas at Charleston in Cove
The Arduthie Tea Rooms based on Anne Street in Stonehaven.
Last-ditch effort to find buyer for Arduthie Tea Rooms as Stonehaven cafe to close
Five-bedroom property for sale in Stonehaven.
'Luxury' five-bedroom home with massive entertaining area near Stonehaven hits the market

Conversation