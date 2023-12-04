Unique former manse turned family home with ‘wow factor’ hits the market in Potterton

A unique period property which has been transformed into a spacious family home has hit the market in Potterton.

The former manse for the Auld Kirk in the Aberdeenshire village has been upgraded by its current owners but has not lost its “period charm”.

South Manse is located at Panmure Gardens right next door to the church building which has also been turned into a stunning home.

The four-bedroom property has recently been put up for sale at offers over £465,000.

Impressive manse for sale in Potterton

The extension of the property has created a unique family home with open plan living spaces throughout.

Traditional wooden finishes remain despite renovations with cornices and deep skirtings surrounding the high ceilings.

An eye-catching stained glass door opens into a grand reception hall which leads to the staircase and all downstairs rooms.

A formal space at the front of the house features a period window with wooden shutters, an exposed granite wall and a real flame fire set in marble.

The lounge leads to the dining room through an archway which then opens through double doors into the solid oak kitchen which forms part of the impressive curved extension.

Property offers ‘wow factor’

It is the master bedroom in this property which adds the overall “wow factor” due to its floor-to-ceiling curved Georgian windows and door which lead to a terrace area.

There’s a large walk-in wardrobe with a dressing area, plus an ensuite bathroom.

The other bedrooms boast dormer-style bay windows with views of the Potterton countryside.

South Manse also offers the perfect outdoor space for alfresco dining and entertaining with a tiered terrace and patio overlooking the lawn.

At the end of the garden there is a granite outbuilding, currently used as a kennel, in addition to a detached double garage and large timber shed.

The family home is located just five miles from Aberdeen city centre in an active community with a shop, post office, pub and community centre.

The nearest primary school is in Balmedie while secondary schooling is available at Bridge of Don Academy.

To arrange a viewing contact Remax on 01224 007253 or email info@remax-aberdeen.net