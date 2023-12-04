Delays on AWPR after two-vehicle crash near Kingswells

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the A90 at Kingswells.

The road is currently restricted by police.

The accident took place on the A90 South Kingswells at around 4:55pm today.

Traffic Scotland website reads: “The A90 (Northbound) at Kingswells is restricted due to an RTC.

“Road users are advised to use caution in the area.”

Delays due to incident

Drivers are currently experiencing 25-minute delays due to the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 4.55pm on Monday, 4 December, 2023 we were called to reports of a two vehicle crash northbound on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

Scottish Ambulance Services have been contacted.

The Fire Service has confirmed they were not in attendance.

More updates to follow.