Aberdeen woman who died following e-scooter crash named locally

A woman who died at her home in Mastrick Close in Aberdeen last month has been named locally.

Tracie Alexander, 46, is understood to have died in the week before November 27, when her body was discovered by her daughter.

One week earlier neighbours spotted her being dropped off at her home by an ambulance.

On November 20, Ms Alexander had been involved in a one-vehicle collision while out on her e-scooter on Whitemyres Avenue.

Police have not confirmed the collision contributed to her death but are investigating, and are currently treating her death as “unexplained”.

Neighbours told the P&J how sad they were to hear of Tracie’s death.

Police appeal for information after e-scooter crash

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision on Whitemyres Road to get in touch.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in Whitemyres Avenue around 5.20pm on Monday, 20 November, and may have seen a woman riding a black e-scooter to please come forward.

“In particular I would urge any motorists with dash-cams who were on the road to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our inquiries.”