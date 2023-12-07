‘Outstanding effort’: Cairngorm rescue team’s seven-hour battle to save climber after avalanche

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Outstanding effort’: Cairngorm rescue team’s seven-hour battle to save climber after avalanche

The Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team shared videos revealing the harrowing conditions they worked in to find the injured man.

By Louise Glen

A mountain rescue team have shared details of their seven-hour battle to rescue an injured man following an avalanche in the Cairngorms.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) shared a nail-biting video showing the atrocious conditions they worked in to save the climber, who had fallen and injured his leg.

The rescue came hours after a warning was issued by the Scottish Avalanche Information Service, alerting climbers that the risk of such an incident taking place in the Cairngorms was “considerable” at the moment.

CMRT – with support from Cairngorm Mountain – hauled the injured man to safety in the darkness of the hillside at the Central Gully in Coire an t-Sneachda.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team battle after avalanche

The injured climber’s walking partner was uninjured and was able to make their way down the mountain.

A video shared by CMRT shows driving snow and wind as they work to bring the casualty down from the hillside.

In a post on Twitter, a spokesperson said: “CMRT were called out yesterday at 4.30pm to a casualty who had been caught by an avalanche whilst climbing Central Gully in Coire an t-Sneachda.

“The climber had sustained a lower leg injury during the fall and his climbing partner remained on belay, unharmed.”

The spokesman continued: “With conditions deteriorating we were able to lower down one of our team to the climbers, then attach them to our rigging set up and haul them up to safety.

Visibility was poor as Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team worked to help the injured climber.
Visibility was poor as Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team worked to help the injured climber. Image: CMRT.

“After some rewarming the casualty with the lower leg injury was then packaged into a stretcher and carried out to the ski area, whilst the other climber was able to walk out.

“Everyone safe and back at base 11.30pm.

“Many thanks to Cairngorm Mountain for their assistance during this rescue.”

Avalanche hazard will be ‘considerable’

The Scottish Avalanche Information Service issued an avalanche report for the Northern Cairngorms on Wednesday.

It said: “Freezing level rising to near summit levels – a very serious day in prospect with storm force winds and heavy precipitation.

“Significant drifting will continue to rapidly build poorly bonded windslab onto Westerly through North to Easterly aspects above 700 metres where avalanches are likely.

“Coire rims, gullies and crag aprons will be most affected. Below this level weak windslab will build in wind sheltered places.

“Cornices will build and be prone to sudden collapse.

“The avalanche hazard will be considerable.”

