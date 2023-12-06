Woman’s body found at Mastrick property as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

Police are appealing for information following the the discovery of woman’s body in Aberdeen.

The 43-year-old was found dead within a property in the Mastrick Close area of the city at around 2.20pm on Monday, November 27.

From enquiries carried out so far by officers, it’s understood the woman had been involved in a collision while riding her black e-scooter one week earlier on Monday, November 20.

The incident occurred around 5.20pm on Whitemyres Avenue.

Police have said her death is being treated as unexplained at this time.

Road policing sergeant Peter Henderson said: “While it is unclear at this stage whether the collision and any injuries the woman sustained contributed to her death, it is important that we establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in Whitemyres Avenue at around 5.20pm on Monday November 20 and may have seen a woman riding a black e-scooter to please come forward.

Motorists urged to check dashcams

“In particular I would urge any motorists with dashcams who were on the road to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our enquiries.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1784 of Monday November 27.”