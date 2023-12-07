Aberdeen Christmas Village forced to close

Aberdeen’s Christmas Village has been forced to close due to adverse weather.

A weather warning is in place for much of the north east for heavy rain, leading organisers to close all attractions, bars and food stalls.

The village is expected to re-open tomorrow at 12pm.

A statement from Aberdeen City Council said: “Due to high winds and heavy rain, the Aberdeen Christmas Village will not be opening today.

“The village will re-open tomorrow at 12pm. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Heavy weather expected in the city

A yellow weather warning has been issued for a large part of the north east today, stretching from just north of Aberdeen to Perth.

Heavy rain is expected to bringing some travel disruption throughout the day and “possible flooding”.

The warning is in place until 11.59pm.

The Met Office have warned that –