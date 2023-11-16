Gallery: First look as Aberdeen Christmas Village opens and lights up Broad Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: First look as Aberdeen Christmas Village opens and lights up Broad Street

Food prices REVEALED as stalls ready for business at Granite City Christmas market.

By Graham Fleming
Aberdeen Christmas market
Large crowds gathered to watch the ceremony. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Broad Street was lined with smiling faces and glowing lights as festive fun kicked off in Aberdeen with this year’s Christmas Village.

Aberdeen’s 2023 Christmas Market has now opened and rides, food stalls and the ice rink are all ready for the public.

Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron cut the ribbon at 4.30pm this afternoon.

Joined by Adrian Watson of Aberdeen Inspired there was applause from the crowd gathered in anticipation for one of the city’s most awaited events.

Aberdeen Christmas market
Lord Provost of Aberdeen, David Cameron cut the ribbon to kick off the festivities. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The lord provost said: “The Christmas festivities are always a much-loved and popular addition to Aberdeen’s events programme.

“The events taking place this year are a brilliant way for friends, and family to come together and get into the festive spirit.

“The addition of the ferris wheel to this year’s village looks fantastic and I am especially pleased to see so many local traders being able to showcase their wonderful produce.”

The massive ferris wheel sits outside Marischal College. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Festive fun on the ice rink with the skaters. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The light-up teddy bear sits outside Marischal Square. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The lights brought a glow to the opening ceremony. Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Broad Street has been transformed into a festive fun-spot. Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A large glow-up Santa was a hit with passers-by. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Drummers and pipers opened the proceedings. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The opening ceremony was followed by a pipe band, and a highland dance performed in front of the Marischal College building.

Those gathered were also treated to a skating performance on the ice rink.

Dressed in an array of festive costumes ranging from Santa, elves and reindeers – youngsters dazzled with spins and pirouettes to the backdrop of Christmas favourite songs.

That all led up to the opening of the long-awaited 2023 Christmas Village which was finally open to families and festive party-goers.

The skaters were ice cool as they posed for a picture on the rink. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
It was a busy opening night at the Christmas Village. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Christmas market ice rink
Ice skaters lit up Broad Street at the opening. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Onlookers show their appreciation for the ice skating show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Bottom’s up

Once the dust settled, visitors had a host of amusements, bars and restaurants to choose from.

The festive bar was also open for business with draught beer pints priced at £5.50, and wine and 125ml of prosecco going as low as £5.

Other highlights include mulled wine and cider available at £5.50, as well as Bailey’s hot chocolate for £5.50.

There are are a selection of Christmas cocktails on offer as well going as low as £9.

Aberdeen Christmas Market
The bar is open for business with pints and mulled wine available to all.

What’s to eat?

Visitors also have a wealth of food options to choose from now that the market is fully open.

Big Manny’s Pizza makes an appearance near the Union Street end of the market with pizzas on offer for £6 for a plain pizza.

They also have a Christmas Turkey special pizza featuring gravy, stuffing, turkey and pigs and blankets for £7.

The Bratwurst and Bier stall also makes a return offering their variety of German sausages served with brioche rolls and fried onions – prices range from £8.50 to £9.

Bratwurst and Bier Aberdeen Christmas market
German sausages and beer were also on the go in Broad Street.

Those with a sweet tooth can also tuck into Sweet Haus Dutch Pancakes or Cookie Cult.

Sweet Haus offers warm pancakes or churros from £6 served with either Nutella, Biscoff or chocolate sauce as paid-for extras.

Whereas Cookie Cult allows you to choose your own warm sauce and a topping for a milk or white chocolate cookie for £8.

Aberdeen Ferris wheel.
The Ferris Wheel is the market’s latest attraction. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Fairground fun

New rides will also be on offer this year.

The Freak Out fair ride, recognizable by the bright, spinning flash of neon arching through the winter’s night, has been replaced by a ferris wheel.

There’s also a new Ice Fun House, plus classics such as the Helter Skelter and Candy Cane Bungee Trampolines.

Aberdeen Christmas Village 2023: Opening times, prices and road closures as market and fair return to city centre

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Former advocate denies assaulting schoolboys - claiming he was 'up to his eyes' with…
Police officer dressed in uniform.
Two men arrested after spate of break-ins and vehicle thefts in Aberdeen's west end
James Henderson was found guilty of rape at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Matthew Donnelly / DC Thomson
Violent serial sex offender raped women in Aberdeen and Dundee
The Stepping Stones Nursery in Inverurie. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man, 62, charged after car crashes into nursery building in Inverurie
Plans have been drawn up to move St Peter's RC School into Old Aberdeen House. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's St Peter's RC School to be SAVED by expanding into historic building next…
Owner Roger Cook in front of Big Baps snack van.
Big Baps or Big Macs: Burger van in David vs Goliath battle as McDonald's…
BP's Clair platform
Jobs axed among offshore workers on BP's Clair platform
To go with story by Bailey Moreton. Bieldside house for sale for ?1.6 million Picture shows; Dunlin House. Bieldside. Supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP Date; Unknown
House on 'prestigious' Bieldside street goes on the market for £1.6 million
Pictures from the scene of the incident. Pictures SWD Media.
Road safety a 'huge concern' after schoolgirl knocked down in Fraserburgh
An injured man was taken to hospital following the incident.
Three men in court following attempted murder in Fraserburgh