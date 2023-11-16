Gallery: First look as Aberdeen Christmas Village opens and lights up Broad Street

Broad Street was lined with smiling faces and glowing lights as festive fun kicked off in Aberdeen with this year’s Christmas Village.

Aberdeen’s 2023 Christmas Market has now opened and rides, food stalls and the ice rink are all ready for the public.

Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron cut the ribbon at 4.30pm this afternoon.

Joined by Adrian Watson of Aberdeen Inspired there was applause from the crowd gathered in anticipation for one of the city’s most awaited events.

The lord provost said: “The Christmas festivities are always a much-loved and popular addition to Aberdeen’s events programme.

“The events taking place this year are a brilliant way for friends, and family to come together and get into the festive spirit.

“The addition of the ferris wheel to this year’s village looks fantastic and I am especially pleased to see so many local traders being able to showcase their wonderful produce.”

The opening ceremony was followed by a pipe band, and a highland dance performed in front of the Marischal College building.

Those gathered were also treated to a skating performance on the ice rink.

Dressed in an array of festive costumes ranging from Santa, elves and reindeers – youngsters dazzled with spins and pirouettes to the backdrop of Christmas favourite songs.

That all led up to the opening of the long-awaited 2023 Christmas Village which was finally open to families and festive party-goers.

Bottom’s up

Once the dust settled, visitors had a host of amusements, bars and restaurants to choose from.

The festive bar was also open for business with draught beer pints priced at £5.50, and wine and 125ml of prosecco going as low as £5.

Other highlights include mulled wine and cider available at £5.50, as well as Bailey’s hot chocolate for £5.50.

There are are a selection of Christmas cocktails on offer as well going as low as £9.

What’s to eat?

Visitors also have a wealth of food options to choose from now that the market is fully open.

Big Manny’s Pizza makes an appearance near the Union Street end of the market with pizzas on offer for £6 for a plain pizza.

They also have a Christmas Turkey special pizza featuring gravy, stuffing, turkey and pigs and blankets for £7.

The Bratwurst and Bier stall also makes a return offering their variety of German sausages served with brioche rolls and fried onions – prices range from £8.50 to £9.

Those with a sweet tooth can also tuck into Sweet Haus Dutch Pancakes or Cookie Cult.

Sweet Haus offers warm pancakes or churros from £6 served with either Nutella, Biscoff or chocolate sauce as paid-for extras.

Whereas Cookie Cult allows you to choose your own warm sauce and a topping for a milk or white chocolate cookie for £8.

Fairground fun

New rides will also be on offer this year.

The Freak Out fair ride, recognizable by the bright, spinning flash of neon arching through the winter’s night, has been replaced by a ferris wheel.

There’s also a new Ice Fun House, plus classics such as the Helter Skelter and Candy Cane Bungee Trampolines.