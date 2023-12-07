And the nation’s favourite movie location is…Glenfinnan Viaduct, famous for Harry Potter steam train

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
And the nation’s favourite movie location is…Glenfinnan Viaduct, famous for Harry Potter steam train

The top spot comes during a battle about whether the train would continue operating.

By Louise Glen
Jacobite steam train crossing the Glenfinnan Viaduct.
Glenfinnan viaduct. Image: Shutterstock/Eyes Travelling.

Internationally famous for its links to Harry Potter movies, the Glenfinnan Viaduct – which plays host to vintage rail carriages on the Hogwart’s Express, has been named the most-loved movie location in the UK.

The top spot comes after a battle over the future of the world-famous steam train was heard at a judicial review in London.

48% of the 2,000 people polled by Censuswide, on behalf of Virgin Media 02, said they would travel hundreds of miles to visit a film location.

Glenfinnan is top movie location for links to Harry Potter movie

One in four people said they would rather visit a movie location than family.

The news comes as the steam train operators said it would be the end of the line for the service if rules about slam doors were not set aside for the rail market.

Hogwarts Express operators West Coast Railway (WCR) told the judiciary that the train brings £20 million to the local economy each year.

In a submission to the court, James Shuttleworth from WCR explained that if rules were forced upon the company to fit central locking doors, it was unlikely to recover.

The Jacobite steam train crossing Glenfinnan Viaduct.

Rules over slamming doors were introduced by The Office of Rail and Road more than 20 years ago, but WCR has operated under an exemption that was not renewed leading to the court hearing.

In an argument in the High Court of Justice, King’s Bench Division, Mr Shuttleworth argued that staffing was in place to ensure the so-called slam door system was managed to keep passengers safe.

A three-month exemption was issued by ORR so the operator could operate until the court’s decision was heard.

Where else made the list?

Bond movie Skyfall is highlighted on the movie map at Kingshouse and Glencoe.

007’s outing in No Time To Die and blockbuster movie Mary Queen of Scots is highlighted near Aviemore.

The Wickerman’s iconic film location in Plockton and Sligachan and James Bond in The World is Not Enough in Dornie.

‘Hogwarts Express’ handed three-month exemption to operate with ‘slam doors’

 

