And the nation’s favourite movie location is…Glenfinnan Viaduct, famous for Harry Potter steam train

Internationally famous for its links to Harry Potter movies, the Glenfinnan Viaduct – which plays host to vintage rail carriages on the Hogwart’s Express, has been named the most-loved movie location in the UK.

The top spot comes after a battle over the future of the world-famous steam train was heard at a judicial review in London.

48% of the 2,000 people polled by Censuswide, on behalf of Virgin Media 02, said they would travel hundreds of miles to visit a film location.

Glenfinnan is top movie location for links to Harry Potter movie

One in four people said they would rather visit a movie location than family.

The news comes as the steam train operators said it would be the end of the line for the service if rules about slam doors were not set aside for the rail market.

Hogwarts Express operators West Coast Railway (WCR) told the judiciary that the train brings £20 million to the local economy each year.

In a submission to the court, James Shuttleworth from WCR explained that if rules were forced upon the company to fit central locking doors, it was unlikely to recover.

Rules over slamming doors were introduced by The Office of Rail and Road more than 20 years ago, but WCR has operated under an exemption that was not renewed leading to the court hearing.

In an argument in the High Court of Justice, King’s Bench Division, Mr Shuttleworth argued that staffing was in place to ensure the so-called slam door system was managed to keep passengers safe.

A three-month exemption was issued by ORR so the operator could operate until the court’s decision was heard.

Where else made the list?

Bond movie Skyfall is highlighted on the movie map at Kingshouse and Glencoe.

007’s outing in No Time To Die and blockbuster movie Mary Queen of Scots is highlighted near Aviemore.

The Wickerman’s iconic film location in Plockton and Sligachan and James Bond in The World is Not Enough in Dornie.