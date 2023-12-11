Granite Noir: Full programme revealed for 2024 Aberdeen crime-writing festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Granite Noir: Full programme revealed for 2024 Aberdeen crime-writing festival

Details including author appearances and tickets for the February 2024 event.

By Ellie Milne
The 2023 Granite Noir festival.
The 2023 Granite Noir festival.

The full programme for the 2024 Granite Noir festival has been revealed.

From thrillers and serial killers to perfectly plotted murder mysteries, there will be something for all crime fans to enjoy when the award-winning festival returns to the Granite City between February 20 and 25.

Those who know the world of crime best will share their insights as part of a packed programme of events for the festival’s eighth year, which has been extended to six days after pulling in a record audience in 2023.

Sharon Burgess, the new chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Sharon Burgess, the new chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Sharon Burgess, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA), said: “There’s so much for crime writing fans of all ages to immerse themselves in with author talks, exhibitions, theatrical performances and more, exploring themes including mystery, thrillers and horror.

“Some of the biggest names in the genre will be joining us alongside a selection of the best up-and-coming writers for what’s sure to be an unforgettable festival.”

For the first time, Granite Noir is also hosting a short story writing competition with the winning entry to be published in The Press and Journal and Evening Express.

Who can you see at Granite Noir in 2024?

David Suchet Poirot and More A Retrospective graphic
David Suchet.
  • David Suchet will give audiences an insight into his career in Poirot and More: A Retrospective
  • Sophie Hannah will host a screening of her musical film The Mystery of Mr E
  • Best-selling author Lisa Jewell will discuss her latest masterpiece, with talks also planned with writers Charles Cumming, Denise Mina, Louise Welsh, Alice Bell and Olga Wojtas
  • Aberdeen’s own Emma Christie will be joined by authors Michael J Malone, Alex Nye, Phil Miller, Ajay Close and ES Thomson at the Literature at Lunchtime events
Lisa Jewell
Lisa Jewell.
  • Lawyers Catherine Kirwan and Ruth Mancini will discuss their compulsive psychological thrillers
  • Ireland’s first female state pathologist Marie Cassidy will share her debut book Body of Truth
  • Authors Alice Slater, Lynsey May, Adam Oyebanji, Maud WoolfBriar Ripley PageCallum McSorelySophie White and DV Bishop will discuss their work
  • Jackie Uí Chionna will unveil the true story of an extraordinary woman in British codebreaking
Denise Mina
Denise Mina.
  • David Swindle, the detective who caught serial killer Peter Tobin, will share a gripping lecture in The Makings of a Murderer
  • Scared to Death will detail a true crime event in Aberdeen
  • Comedy CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation will return
  • Dr Kathryn Harkup will deliver her Agatha Christie-inspired Poisoned Afternoon Tea and Bond-inspired Cocktails – Shaken not Stirred
  • Alan Windram will host a picture-book event, MG Leonard will share her birdwatching adventures and Sue Lawrence will examine food in stories
Marie Cassidy
Marie Cassidy.
  • Patrice Lawrence and the audience will solve an 18th-century mystery
  • Workshops will be hosted by the Scottish BPOC Writers NetworkZine Noir and Shane Strachan
  • Jørn Lier Hors, a former investigating officer in Norway, will join author Agnes Ravatn, while Iceland’s best-selling crime writer Sólveig Pálsdóttir will talk to Óskar Guðmundsson
  • Free exhibition Gunpowder, Tattoos and Transportation: Aberdeen’s Inked Convicts

When do tickets go on sale?

Granite Noir is produced by APA on behalf of Aberdeen City Libraries and Aberdeen City & Aberdeenshire Archives.

Tickets for all events go on sale to APA Friends at 10am on Tuesday, while general sale starts at 10am on Wednesday, via the website, box office or by calling 01224 641122.

Conversation