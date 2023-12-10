Flood alerts as NEW yellow warning for rain issued for the north and north-east today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Flood alerts as NEW yellow warning for rain issued for the north and north-east today

Flood alerts are in place in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. The Met Office has also issued a further yellow warning for rain in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

By Alberto Lejarraga
A new yellow warning for rain affecting the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City is in place between 12pm and 9pm today. Met Office.
A new yellow warning for rain affecting the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City is in place between 12pm and 9pm today. Met Office.

Another yellow warning for rain has just been issued for the north and north-east today.

The Met Office has revealed that the new weather warning will be in place between 12pm and 9pm today.

It will affect the Highlands north of Inverness and the north-east, including Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen city.

SEPA (Scottish Environment Protection Agency) has issued new flood alerts for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Today’s weather warning has arrived after Storm Elin brought heavy rains to Aberdeenshire on Saturday.

The weather agency has also issued a third weather warning for the north-east next week.

A yellow warning for rain will be in place in Aberdeenshire between 9am on Tuesday and 3am on Wednesday.

More updates to follow.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ambulances queued outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Saturday. Image: DC Thomson
17 ambulances queued up outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as pressures build
A yellow warning for heavy rain has been issued for Aberdeenshire today. Met Office
Storm Elin: Flood alert as yellow warning issued for the north-east today
The A90 southbound at Stonehaven is currently restricted due to flooding. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Drivers warned of flooding on A90 at Stonehaven
Peterhead harbourmaster Ewan Rattray being presented with his Merchant Navy Medal by the Princess Royal.
Historic occasion for Peterhead harbourmaster
Garry and Anne Barclay standing beside a "Road Ahead Closed" sign.
Aberdeenshire couple fear being stranded in emergency after access bridge demolished
Fishing vessel tied up in Peterhead
Fishing deals said to have netted £393 million for Scots' fleet
John and Janet Mitchell
'Keep things the way they are': Frigate regulars in plea as 'cracking wee bar'…
Erin Grieve standing with other Aberdeen fans.
Aberdeen fan hits out at ‘embarrassing' post aimed at her after BBC appearance
Pictured is a locator of Cheerz Bar and Club, Exchange Street, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen stag do reveller fined for abusing Cheerz nightclub bouncer
John Hayward carried out a number of violent attacks in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Nasty thug jailed after throwing card payment machine at shopkeeper's face