Flood alerts as NEW yellow warning for rain issued for the north and north-east today

Another yellow warning for rain has just been issued for the north and north-east today.

The Met Office has revealed that the new weather warning will be in place between 12pm and 9pm today.

It will affect the Highlands north of Inverness and the north-east, including Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen city.

SEPA (Scottish Environment Protection Agency) has issued new flood alerts for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Today’s weather warning has arrived after Storm Elin brought heavy rains to Aberdeenshire on Saturday.

The weather agency has also issued a third weather warning for the north-east next week.

A yellow warning for rain will be in place in Aberdeenshire between 9am on Tuesday and 3am on Wednesday.

More updates to follow.