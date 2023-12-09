Flood alert as yellow warning issued for the north-east today

A yellow warning for rain has just been issued for today in the north-east.

Met Office has announced that a yellow warning for heavy rain will be in force in Aberdeenshire between 11am and 10pm today.

Previously issued for England and southern Scotland, the weather agency extended the warning at around 10:45am today.

It will now affect Aberdeenshire, including Stonehaven, Inverbervie and Laurencekirk.

SEPA (Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued a flood alert for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

New yellow warning for Aberdeenshire to bring ‘risk of disruption’

Met Office has informed that the new yellow warning for heavy rain is likely to cause “disruption” in the north-east today.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, while spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer.

Meanwhile, bus and train services are subject to delays or cancellations.

Network Rail has informed that they are dealing with flooding between Aberdeen and Inverurie at Dyce.

The line is open, although trains are running at a reduced speed through the area.

Delays on A90 at Stonehaven due to flooding

Motorists are currently experiencing delays on the A90 southbound at Stonehaven due to flooding.

Traffic Scotland has informed that the Aberdeenshire area will be affected by the heavy rains.

Its website reads: “After a drier interlude, further rain will spread north during Saturday, becoming heavy for a time, before clearing away during the evening.

“Rain will fall onto already saturated ground with 15-25 mm possible, and perhaps a further 30-35 mm over hills and mountains.”