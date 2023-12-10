Heritage bosses object to fresh plans for Jimmy Savile’s Highland cottage

Heritage bosses have objected to a tycoon’s fresh plans to demolish a Highland cottage previously owned by Jimmy Savile.

The disgraced TV presenter lived in the property at Allt-na-Reigh in Glencoe from 1998 until his death in 2011.

The cottage was bought by Fife retail tycoon Harris Aslam who decided to let locals have their say on its future.

He hopes to build a new three-bedroom family home and also call an outbuilding of the site ‘Hamish House’ after the celebrated mountaineer Sir Hamish MacInnes.

It is hoped work will begin next year and a commemorative plaque will be installed to honour MacInnes.

But the National Trust for Scotland has now added its voice to a growing list of opponents to the proposals and told Highland Council it cannot back the project.

National Trust for Scotland objects to latest Jimmy Savile cottage plans

It said: “While we acknowledge the current design no longer includes the substantial, overhanging, three-storey gable of the first proposal, the new design statement explains that it remains the intention of the developer to introduce a ‘distinctive character’ and

‘contemporary approach’ to the replacement building.

“We still do not think there is a reasonable justification for veering away from Glen Coe’s long-established and well-recognised architectural character.

“The design statement describes the proposed design is ‘a subtle homage’ to the former building and ‘intrinsically tied to the traditional vernacular of the area’ but we do not see clear evidence of this.”

The organisation – which also objected to previous plans to knock down the property – added: “Clearly the current vandalised state of Allt-Na-Reigh, which has been exacerbated by the absence of a permanent resident for many years now, needs to be addressed.

‘We do not believe the solution is a building of contemporary styling’

“However, this site’s natural and cultural heritage goes back far beyond this recent unfortunate chapter and should not be set aside in the search for a solution.

“Indeed, we do not believe that the solution is a building of deliberate contemporary styling in this prominent location in Glen Coe.

“This is without precedent and will distract and detract from the immersive experience of travelling through a landscape that is renowned and valued across the world.

“It damages our nation’s reputation for respecting natural and cultural heritage, while bringing no obvious public benefit.”

The cottage sits beside the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road but has been repeatedly vandalised with slogans over the years since Savile’s death.

The bungalow was put up for auction and bought for £212,000 by a Glasgow-based builder. It was sold to Mr Aslam in 2021 for £335,500.

Mountaineering Scotland, which has more than 16,000 members, has also objected to the proposals and called for them to be refused over fears they will impact the scenic landscape.

The group told Highland Council: “We urge Highland Council to reject this proposal as it stands, until the applicant provides a landscape and visual impact assessment of the development against the special qualities of the National Scenic Area, from key recreational routes and viewpoints in this part of Glencoe.”

Documents submitted on Mr Aslam’s behalf by Dundee-based architect Jon Frullani detailed plans to honour MacInnes but acknowledged the property’s past.

Mr Aslam previously said: “We often forget the truly life-changing inventions which mountaineering legend, Sir Hamish MacInnes, created in the outbuilding on site including the ‘Pterodactyl’ ice-axe and the eponymous MacInnes stretcher used by mountain rescue teams worldwide.

“Accordingly, intending to pay homage to Sir Hamish, it gives us great pride to propose the outbuilding to be named Hamish House along with a commemorative plaque to be installed on-site to honour these great achievements.”

Highland Council is expected to issue a decision in the coming months.