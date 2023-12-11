Appeal made after assault in Stonehaven

An appeal has been made for information after an assault took place in the centre of Stonehaven on Saturday, December 9.

The incident on Allardice Street, near its junction with Mary Street, happened at around 4.45pm two days ago.

Police said they believe that several members of the public witnessed what happened.

They also said that these witnesses may have video footage or photos which could assist them with their inquiries.

If people have any information in relation to this, they are urged to contact police on 101 or by using the “contact us” form on the Police Scotland website.

Alternatively, people can report it anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In both instances, the public should quote the crime reference number: PS-20231209/2586.