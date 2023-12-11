Aberdeen FC Rangers launch appeal against Jose Cifuentes red card ahead of Viaplay Cup final Should the Gers succeed in their appeal, Cifuentes would be available to face the Dons on Sunday. By Andy Skinner December 11 2023, 8.14pm Share Rangers launch appeal against Jose Cifuentes red card ahead of Viaplay Cup final Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6288117/rangers-appeal-against-cifuentes-red-ahead-of-final/ Copy Link 0 comment Jose Cifuentes in action against Aberdeen. Image: SNS Rangers have lodged an appeal against the weekend dismissal of midfielder Jose Cifuentes – which could clear him to play against Aberdeen in Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final. Cifuentes was sent off for a foul on Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko, during the first half of his side’s 3-1 Premiership win at Ibrox. Although referee Kevin Clancy initially brandished a yellow card, it went on to be upgraded to a red card following a VAR check. Jose Cifuentes is sent off for Rangers against Dundee. Image: PA Rangers’ appeal against the decision, which is for serious foul play, will be heard at a fast-track Scottish FA tribunal on Tuesday. Should the Gers succeed with the appeal, Cifuentes will be available to face the Dons at Hampden Park this weekend.
