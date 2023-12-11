Rangers launch appeal against Jose Cifuentes red card ahead of Viaplay Cup final

Rangers have lodged an appeal against the weekend dismissal of midfielder Jose Cifuentes – which could clear him to play against Aberdeen in Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final.

Cifuentes was sent off for a foul on Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko, during the first half of his side’s 3-1 Premiership win at Ibrox.

Although referee Kevin Clancy initially brandished a yellow card, it went on to be upgraded to a red card following a VAR check.

Rangers’ appeal against the decision, which is for serious foul play, will be heard at a fast-track Scottish FA tribunal on Tuesday.

Should the Gers succeed with the appeal, Cifuentes will be available to face the Dons at Hampden Park this weekend.