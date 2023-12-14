Rent for council homes in Aberdeen to rise ‘due to inflation’

Rent prices for council homes in Aberdeen will see a 4.7% increase during the next financial year.

Aberdeen City Council announced today that the rent hikes for social housing will come into effect from April 2024.

The decision comes after a consultation that took place in September, in which a 6.3% increase was proposed.

However, the increase has been limited to 4.7% considering the current rate of inflation.

The council has justified the decision on the grounds of increased maintenance and upgrade costs.

Council says residents ‘recognise the need for rent to increase’

Councillor Miranda Radley, said: “In order to ensure that we continue to provide essential housing services, we have had to increase rents due to the rising costs of goods and services.

Ms Radley, who is the Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee convener, added: “Our residents recognise the need for rent to increase, and we also recognise the challenges faced by people across the city in recent years.

“That is why we have set rent at 4.7% – below what was consulted on and at the current rate of inflation.

Support available for those struggling

On top of that, we have made sure support is available for those who will struggle with their rent.”

As well as rent levels, councillors approved the creation of a Rent Assistance Fund pilot.

A report on how the pilot will work is to be considered at the Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee in March 2024.

Councillor Martin Greig said: “The council is committed to providing good quality housing stock, which has also included new build properties being built across the city.

“We are investing in homes and communities to encourage more individuals and families to choose to live, work and study in Aberdeen.”