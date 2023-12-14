Rent for council homes in Aberdeen to rise ‘due to inflation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Rent for council homes in Aberdeen to rise ‘due to inflation’

Aberdeen Council has said the increase comes as a response to rising maintenance and upgrade costs.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Council homes in Aberdeenshire will see their rents increased by 4.7% from the upcoming financial year. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Council homes in Aberdeenshire will see their rents increased by 4.7% from the upcoming financial year. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Rent prices for council homes in Aberdeen will see a 4.7% increase during the next financial year.

Aberdeen City Council announced today that the rent hikes for social housing will come into effect from April 2024.

The decision comes after a consultation that took place in September, in which a 6.3% increase was proposed.

However, the increase has been limited to 4.7% considering the current rate of inflation.

The council has justified the decision on the grounds of increased maintenance and upgrade costs.

Council says residents ‘recognise the need for rent to increase’

Councillor Miranda Radley, said: “In order to ensure that we continue to provide essential housing services, we have had to increase rents due to the rising costs of goods and services.

Ms Radley, who is the Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee convener, added: “Our residents recognise the need for rent to increase, and we also recognise the challenges faced by people across the city in recent years.

“That is why we have set rent at 4.7% – below what was consulted on and at the current rate of inflation.

Support available for those struggling

On top of that, we have made sure support is available for those who will struggle with their rent.”

As well as rent levels, councillors approved the creation of a Rent Assistance Fund pilot.

A report on how the pilot will work is to be considered at the Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee in March 2024.

Councillor Martin Greig said: “The council is committed to providing good quality housing stock, which has also included new build properties being built across the city.

“We are investing in homes and communities to encourage more individuals and families to choose to live, work and study in Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen readers name worst streets for pavement parking ahead of ban

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen City Council "Scrooge".
'Scrooge' bosses accused of 'forcing Aberdeen school staff to work an extra day unpaid'…
Kyle Fraser next to a picture of O'Donoghue's Bar
Man's cowardly sucker-punch KO outside Aberdeen bar
£11.,500 worth of copper has been stolen from the BT site in Portlethen. Image: Shutterstock.
Shock as £11,500 of copper stolen in 'brazen' raid on Portlethen BT base
Campaigners have hailed the surprise decision to reopen Bucksburn Swimming Pool.
'They'll be dancing in the streets': Bucksburn Pool to REOPEN months after closure
Torry Police Station. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Police stations to close - including five in Aberdeen
Banff Sheriff Court, Low Street.
Trial for Fyvie trio who deny string of animal abuse charges
Much-loved Ellon Academy languages teacher Deryck Renton was known for having a wacky tie for every occasion. Image: Sarah Kyle
Deryck Renton and his 'outrageous' ties: Fitting tribute to much-loved Ellon teacher
Cheryl Joss, also known as Mitchell, admitted employing romance to con an 84-year-old man. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen romance fraudster ordered to pay back just £1 after scamming OAP out of…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Police have launched a large-scale operation in Aberdeen as a 'significant amount' of German football fans arrive in the city ahead of tonight's Dons game against Eintracht Frankfurt. The Europa Conference League competition - in its last of six group stage fixtures - is expected to bring in a noticeable 'uptick' in the number of city centre revellers Picture shows; Eintracht Frankfurt fans and Supterintendent David Howieson. Aberdeen city centre. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; 13/12/2023
Operation to police 250 German football fans flocking to Aberdeen
Police also found cannabis plants at the property of Andrew Walters. Image: DC Thomson.
Banchory husband who took wife's shotgun and sparked firearms incident ordered to seek help