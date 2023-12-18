Gallery: Tis the season to be jolly… Mrs Claus delights visitors at Greyhope bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Tis the season to be jolly… Mrs Claus delights visitors at Greyhope bay

Mrs Claus brought joy to the world - specifically visitors of Greyhope Bay.

By Shanay Taylor
Mount Cafe staff with Mrs Claus.
Mrs Claus with Cafe staff Lauren Livingstone and Georgia Matthews. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘Twas the week before Christmas.

When all through Greyhope Bay, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in the hopes that Mrs Claus would soon be there.

Yesterday, Mrs Claus delighted visitors at the Greyhope Bay centre in Torry Battery. 

Mrs Claus visits Greyhope Bay centre

Bringing joy to children of all ages, Dorothy Elder gave books and toys to those who attended her meet and greet on Sunday.

Being Mrs Claus has become one of her favourite things to do after the passing of her late husband Michael.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Dorothy said there’s nothing quite like “bringing a smile to a child’s face”.

Adding: “I just love being Mrs Claus because I love children and everything Greyhope Bay centre does”.

The cafe started the meet and greets last year after finding Dorothy, who has been looking forward to reprising her role as Mrs Claus since July.

Our photographer, Kami Thomson was at Greyhope Bay centre yesterday to snap a few pictures of her festive filled day.

Mrs Claus with Sonari, Sofi and Somi Sodienye-Cookey. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Mrs Claus with her elves Rachel Farquhar and Fiona McIntyre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Mrs Claus with Cafe staff Lauren Livingstone and Georgia Matthews. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Mrs Claus with Cooper. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Mrs Claus with Eilidh Macdonald of Bridge of Don. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Mrs Claus with Sadie Robb, Nixon Spalding, Marysia Robb and Jasmine Robb. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Mrs Claus with Adam and Kasper Olkowski of Torry. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Emily Elder of Torry writing a letter to Santa. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Mrs Claus with Emily Elder of Torry. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Mrs Claus with Clark Rae of Ellon. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Move over Santa… Mrs Claus is coming to town to meet children at Greyhope Bay

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

missing twins Kenzie and Connor Innes
Police searching for missing twins last seen in Aberdeen
The Dyce Marriott closure has resulted in 39 jobs going.
Marriott bosses confirm 39 job losses in 'difficult' Dyce closure
Moray Road, Fraserburgh, was cordoned off following a gas explosion. Image: DC Thomson
Man sentenced over Fraserburgh gas explosion
The new Tullos EV charging site would be built at a former dairy.
Demolished dairy site could become EV lorry charging station and plans to save Keithhall…
Mindsparx Black Belt Academy co-owner Colin Cass.
Mindsparx is the answer for entrepreneurial Aberdeen couple
Money bag, wooden houses, Christmas tree and gifts.
Aberdeen money expert explains how to spread Christmas cheer
A climate change activist at a Rosebank protest in London.
Environmental groups take UK Government to court over Rosebank
An artist's impression of the turbines proposed for Hill of Fare.
Video: Hill of Fare wind farm opponents launch NaeFare campaign
ukrainian christmas
'Today they are happy': Christmas celebration boosts Ukrainian refugee spirits in Aberdeen
Daniel Wall pictured with Kyle Falconer.
The View super-fan Daniel Wall honoured at P&J Live gig following sudden death