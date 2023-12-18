Gallery: Tis the season to be jolly… Mrs Claus delights visitors at Greyhope bay

‘Twas the week before Christmas.

When all through Greyhope Bay, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in the hopes that Mrs Claus would soon be there.

Yesterday, Mrs Claus delighted visitors at the Greyhope Bay centre in Torry Battery.

Mrs Claus visits Greyhope Bay centre

Bringing joy to children of all ages, Dorothy Elder gave books and toys to those who attended her meet and greet on Sunday.

Being Mrs Claus has become one of her favourite things to do after the passing of her late husband Michael.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Dorothy said there’s nothing quite like “bringing a smile to a child’s face”.

Adding: “I just love being Mrs Claus because I love children and everything Greyhope Bay centre does”.

The cafe started the meet and greets last year after finding Dorothy, who has been looking forward to reprising her role as Mrs Claus since July.

Our photographer, Kami Thomson was at Greyhope Bay centre yesterday to snap a few pictures of her festive filled day.