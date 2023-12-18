Police searching for missing twins last seen in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information to trace twins last seen in Aberdeen.

Kenzie and Konnor Innes were in Aberdeen during the morning of December 17.

Officers believe they travelled to Glasgow and may now be in Edinburgh.

They are asking anyone who has any information about their whereabouts, or who may have seen them, to contact the force.

Kenzie and Konnor are both around 6ft 2 tall, of average builds, with short dark hair. Both wear glasses.

When they were last seen, Kenzie was wearing a dark-coloured jacket and grey jogging bottoms.

Konnor was wearing a black puffa-style jacket and black clothing.

Anyone who have may have seen the missing brothers should contact Police Scotland via 101.